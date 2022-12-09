EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0485 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0805. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0355, which will mean further falling to 1.0265.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1780 is expected, followed by growth to 1860. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1755, which will mean further falling to 1705.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3505 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3435, which will mean further falling to 1.3365.