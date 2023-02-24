A rise in US inflation has prompted stocks to fall sharply, while the greenback has returned to the highs seen at the beginning of the year, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
US inflation sends markets into fresh risk-off decline
“US inflation looks to be a problem that will not be going away anytime soon according to the latest data released this afternoon. With the core PCE price index widely heralded as the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, today’s rise of 0.6% for the month of January has sparked a surge in pricing for a 50-basis point hike at next month’s meeting. Perhaps more worrying than a slightly higher terminal rate is the sticky nature of inflation, with yesterday’s pricing for a first rate cut in December 2023 now delayed into 2024. Not all markets are losers under the weight of a higher for longer monetary policy stance, with FX traders enjoying a fresh resurgence for the dollar after months of declines.”
Dollar surge continues
“It is still a month until the next Fed decision, but the way seems clear for the greenback to keep rising. This recent slew of strong data could be turning into a trend, reinforcing the hawkish tendencies of central banks across the globe, but especially in the case of the Fed. Dollar bulls have endured a tough few months, but they are rubbing their hands in anticipation of more gains.”
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0550, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to a fresh 2023 low below 1.0550 after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January. The pair remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since early December.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0950 in the American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that annual core inflation edged higher to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and triggered a US Dollar rally.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since late December near $1,810. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.