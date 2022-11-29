The week started with a selloff across global equities. Unrest in China due to protests against the Covid zero policy combined with the Federal Reserve (Fed) members’ hawkish comments led to an early week selloff in both Asian, European and US equities.

In cryptocurrencies, it was another day of bankruptcy news. This time, the crypto lender BlockFi, which had strong ties with FTX announced to file for bankruptcy. Bitcoin eased but didn’t damage important support on the news, while Coinbase dived another 4%.

Elsewhere, the S&P500 lost 1.54% on Monday, as Nasdaq slid 1.43%. The US dollar traded up and down as US crude fell to $73pb then rebounded to flirt with the $80pb this morning, despite the Chinese slowdown worries. Expectation that OPEC would use the Chinese unrest as excuse to restrict outlook boosted bulls’ appetite.

There is still hope that Fed President Jerome Powell talks about slower rate hikes at his speech this week, but again, his words shouldn’t be heard halfway through. The Fed is willing to slow the pace of rate hikes to avoid going too far. But if they slow down, it’s also because they want to go higher than 5%.