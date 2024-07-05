- Gold benefited from broad-based USD weakness and advanced beyond $2,380.
- Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony and US CPI data could significantly impact Gold’s performance next week.
- XAU/USD’s near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.
Following another indecisive start to the week, Gold (XAU/USD) gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early June, above $2,380, as disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US weighed on the US Dollar (USD). Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony on the monetary policy and June inflation data from the US could drive Gold’s action next week.
Gold rises as US yields drop after weak US data
Gold registered small gains on Monday as the USD struggled to find demand at the beginning of the week. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) edged lower to 48.5 in June from 48.7 in May, and the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the survey, declined sharply to 52.1 from 57.
As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower following Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks on the policy outlook on Tuesday, XAU/USD managed to hold its ground. While speaking at a panel at the European Central Bank’s Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Powell acknowledged that the disinflation trend showed signs of resuming and added that recent data pointed to significant progress.
On Wednesday, the USD came under renewed selling pressure and opened the door for another leg higher in XAU/USD. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector payrolls rose 150,000 in June, falling short of analysts' estimate of 160,000. Meanwhile, the weekly data published by the Department of Labor showed that there were 238,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 29, up from 234,000 in the previous week. Finally, the ISM Services PMI fell to 48.8 in June from 53.8 in May, pointing to a contraction in the service sector's economic activity. Furthermore, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey dropped to 46.1 and 56.3, respectively. Gold gathered bullish momentum following the dismal US data and rose above $2,360 for the first time in two weeks.
With financial markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday, trading volume thinned out, causing Gold to enter a consolidation phase.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 206,000 in June. Although this figure surpassed the market expectation of 190,000, the downward revision to May’s NFP increase, from 272,000 to 218,000, made it difficult for the USD to regather its strength. Other details of the jobs report showed that the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.1% from 4%, while the annual wage inflation softened to 3.9% from 4.1%. XAU/USD continued to push higher with the immediate reaction and reached its highest level since early June above $2,380.
Gold investors’ focus shifts to Powell testimony, US inflation data
The US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases in the first half of the week. Nevertheless, investors will pay close attention to Fed Chairman Powell’s two-day testimony before the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Powell is unlikely to offer any fresh clues on the monetary policy outlook in his prepared remarks. Because this two-day testimony will take place before the November Presidential election, lawmakers’ questions could be focused on politics. Immigration, inflation, and unemployment will be among hot topics that lawmakers are likely to touch on. Powell will not comment on politics or fiscal policy. Even if that’s the case, changes in risk perception could still impact the USD’s performance. A risk-on rally could cause the USD to lose interest, while a negative shift in market mood could help the currency benefit from safe-haven flows.
On Thursday, the BLS will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June. On a monthly basis, the CPI is forecast to rise 0.1% after staying unchanged in May. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 0.2% to match May’s growth. A bigger-than-expected increase in monthly core CPI could cause investors to reassess the chances of a Fed rate cut in September and provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a negative surprise in this data could trigger a leg lower in the US Treasury bond yields and pave the way for another leg higher in XAU/USD.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose toward 60, and Gold price closed above the 50-day and the 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for three consecutive days, reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum.
On the upside, $2,390 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before $2,400 (psychological level, static level). Once Gold climbs above the latter and confirms it as support, it could target the all-time high of $2,450.
Key support area seems to have formed at $2,340-$2,330, where the 20-day SMA, the 50-day SMA and the Fibonacci 23% retracement of the mid-February-June uptrend converge. In case XAU/USD returns below that level and starts using it as resistance, $2,300 (psychological level, static level) and $2,270 (100-day SMA) could be seen as next support levels.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0800
EUR/USD loses traction but holds above 1.0800 after touching its highest level in three weeks above 1.0840. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose more than expected in June but downward revisions to May and April don't allow the USD to gather strength.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2800 after US jobs data
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction to the mixed US jobs report but retreated below this level. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 206,000 in June. The Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.1% and annual wage inflation declined to 3.9%.
Gold approaches $2,380 on robust NFP data
Gold intensifies the bullish stance for the day, rising to the vicinity of the $2,380 region following the publication of the US labour market report for the month of June. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays deep in the red near 4.3%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple lose key support levels, extend declines on Friday
Crypto market lost nearly 6% in market capitalization, down to $2.121 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) erased recent gains from 2024.
French Elections Preview: Euro to “sell the fact” on a hung parliament scenario Premium
Investors expect Frances's second round of parliamentary elections to end with a hung parliament. Keeping extremists out of power is priced in and could result in profit-taking on Euro gains.