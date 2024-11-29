- Gold closed the week in negative territory despite a late rebound.
- The technical outlook points to sellers’ hesitancy in the near term.
- Key employment data from the US and geopolitical headlines could continue to impact Gold prices.
Gold (XAU/USD) declined sharply on easing geopolitical concerns on Monday and spent the rest of the week trying to recover its losses. Employment-related macroeconomic data releases from the US could alter the expectations about the Federal Reserve’s policy decision in December and trigger the next big action in XAU/USD.
Gold suffers heavy losses on improving risk mood
Gold started the week under heavy bearish pressure as risk flows dominated the action in financial markets following the news of US President-elect Donald Trump nominating fund manager Scott Bessent as the US Treasury Secretary. Assessing the market reaction to this development, "the market view that Bessent is a “safe hands” candidate, may see some relief rally in Treasuries from the open on Monday, as the risk of a more unorthodox candidate is priced out," noted Societe Generale analyst Stephen Spratt. "We suspect his view that tariffs should be "layered" and that initial levels being discussed are “maximalist” positions," he added.
Although the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and falling US Treasury bond yields helped Gold limit its losses during the European trading hours, easing geopolitical tensions caused XAU/USD to continue to push lower in the second half of the day on Monday. Following reports of Israel and Hezbollah reaching a ceasefire agreement, Gold extended its slide and lost nearly 3% on a daily basis.
After stretching lower toward $2,600 early Tuesday, Gold managed to find a foothold and closed the day marginally higher. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped to its lowest level in nearly a month below 4.3% on Wednesday, Gold continued to edge higher and posted gains for the second consecutive day.
Meanwhile, the persistent weakness of the USD following the mixed macroeconomic data releases helped XAU/USD hold its ground midweek. The US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis in October, missing the market expectation of 0.5%. The Department of Labor announced that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 213,000 in the week ending November 23 from 215,000 in the previous week. Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.3% on a yearly basis, up from 2.1% in September and in line with the market consensus, while the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 2.8% from 2.7%.
Financial markets in the US remained closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, causing Gold to fluctuate in a tight range. The 10-year yield extended its weekly slide after bond markets returned to action early Friday, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum and rise above $2,650.
Gold investors’ shift focus to US labor market data
The US economic calendar will feature employment-related macroeconomic data releases next week, which could drive the market pricing of the Fed’s rate decision at the last policy meeting of the year.
On Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing will publish the private sector employment data. Markets expect private payrolls to rise by 166,000 in November. A positive surprise in this data could revive optimism about an upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reading on Friday and cause Gold to edge lower.
Following the 12,000 increase recorded in NFP in October, because of hurricanes and labor strikes, investors forecast a decisive rebound, with a print of 183,000 in November. A figure above 200,000 could feed into expectations for a Fed policy hold in December and boost US T-bond yields, hurting Gold prices. On the flip side, a disappointing print, at or below 150,000, could keep the hopes for another 25 basis points (bps) rate cut alive, opening the door for a leg higher in XAU/USD ahead of the weekend.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently seeing about a 65% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate to the range of 4.25%-4.5% next month.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of bearish pressure. On the upside, the Fibonacci 23.6% of the uptrend coming from June and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) form the first resistance area at $2,670. In case Gold rises above this level and starts using it as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, $2,700 (static level, round level) could be seen as the next hurdle before $2,720 (static level) and $2,760 (static level).
Looking south, first support could be spotted at $2,600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of $2,570 (100-day SMA) and $2,540 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0550, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0550 in the American session on Friday as trading action remains subdued with US financial markets heading into the weekend early. The pair looks to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.2700
After climbing to its highest level in over two weeks at 1.2750, GBP/USD reverses direction and declines to the 1.2700 area on Friday. In the absence of fundamental drivers, investors refrain from taking large positions. Nevertheless, the pair looks to snap an eight-week losing streak.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $2,650
Gold retreats from the daily high it set above $2,660 but manages to stay afloat in positive territory at around $2,650, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% on the day. Despite Friday's rebound, XAU/USD is set to register losses for the week.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.