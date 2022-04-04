The likelihood of disruptive changes in the global financial system is growing. Investors around the world are wondering what to do about it.
The Biden administration is waging economic war on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Officials are counting on the strength of the Federal Reserve Note “dollar” and hegemonic control over the world’s financial plumbing to win this war. They could end up being very wrong.
Russia responded to sanctions and the confiscation of Russian foreign reserves by requiring payment for exports in rubles and pegging the gold price 5,000 rubles per gram. Plus, Russia has offered to accept payment directly in gold and even Bitcoin.
Russia, China, India, and Saudi Arabia are among the nations looking to build non-dollar trading systems beyond the control of the U.S. Even allies may be realizing that total dependence on the dollar and the good will of the U.S. government presents risks.
Some investors are also getting this message and wondering just what to expect as economic warfare plays out.
They are contemplating events which seemed inconceivable just a few months ago.
More people are finally asking what dollars are worth if foreign demand for them begins to dry up. They are seeing a future where nations like China don't need dollars to buy oil from Saudi Arabia or Russia.
At the same time, the flood of dollars and dollar denominated debt is set to grow into a tsunami. Federal deficits are ballooning as Congress spends seemingly without constraint.
Dwindling demand for dollars and exploding supply means hyperinflation is well within the realm of possibility.
Sanctions on Russia will disrupt many supply chains. Among the most concerning is agriculture.
The President himself is now warning about the possibility of food shortages. Russia produces an outsized portion of the world’s fertilizer, not to mention oil needed to power farming equipment.
Investors are suddenly grappling with these concerns and others. The world looks to be entering uncharted territory, so deciding where to invest requires plenty of thought.
Perhaps rubles or Chinese yuan will gain relative to the dollar. Maybe Bitcoin will. Some people even speculate this crisis will be used as a launchpad for Central Bank Digital Currencies.
Predicting what the world financial system will look like a few years from now is enormously complicated. Anyone talking confidently about exactly what comes next should be viewed with skepticism.
That isn’t to say investors must guess correctly to avoid being crushed. Tangible assets act as wildcards in that they are valuable in every currency. Investors who hold them will have something to sell for whatever currency, if any, happens to replace the dollar.
Pick any nation in the world and gold has a price in that country’s money. It is valuable everywhere and has been since civilization began. It continues to be accumulated by central banks as monetary reserves.
This history sets physical gold and silver apart from other commodities. Suddenly there is serious talk about gold regaining a more prominent role in the monetary system.
There are other reasons that precious metals stand out amongst tangible assets. Bullion is easy to buy and sell, private, simple to transport, and compact enough to be securely stored at home. It does not physically depreciate or rot.
These characteristics make gold and silver the ultimate wildcards to hold when uncertainty is so high.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls step aside at weekly resistance into the RBA meeting
AUD/USD is turning a little soft as the countdown to the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision takes the spotlight. 0.7525 is eyed for the RBA meeting that meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement area. On the upside, weekly resistance is critical and a hawkish outcome could seal the deal for a daily upside breakout.
USD/JPY has lost its footing, sharply down in Tokyo
USD/JPY is under pressure in Tokyo as the dollar loses its grip. BoJ commentary is eyed while traders await the FOMC minutes. The Bank of Japan's governor is speaking to Parliament which is potentially causing some volatility in the yen.
Gold stays on backfoot near $1,930 on Ukraine crisis, US Services PMIs eyed
Gold price is testing bids in the $1,930 neighborhood, as mounting tensions between the West and Russia over the atrocities in Ukraine keep the US dollar’s haven demand intact. The downside, however, appears cushioned in the bright metal.
Bitcoin to hit $100,000 before its next bear market
Bitcoin price closed the quarter where it started. Bitcoin price changed very little over the past quarter (January 2022 – March 2022). Compared to Q4 2021, the 3-month candlesticks show near mirror images of each other.
GGPI explodes after Hertz announces Polestar partnership
The share price of Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI) broke out of its consolidative phase and exploded on Monday, surging to fresh four-month highs of $13.30. GGPI shares booked a whopping 11.87% gain on the day, closing the day at $12.82.