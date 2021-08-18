USD is moving into some late stages of a higher degree Elliott Wave structure. We are also in the mid of the week when flows can change especially when you have the FED minutes.

Keep in mind that there were some bad US data lately which means that again FED may wait with tapering for longer than we think. However, inflation is still a real concern which is visible also through latest move on GOLD that is again on the rise despite big short orders last week, so looks like speculators are using metal as a hedge against and this moves can extend further to the upside.

Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!