XAU/USD Current price: $2,734.50
- The looming United States presidential election fuels caution among market players.
- Central banks’ monetary policy announcements take centre stage this week.
- XAU/USD trades with modest losses, but the long-term view favours the upside.
A better market mood left XAU/USD trading lifeless on Monday. Gold hovers around Friday’s close at $2,736 a troy ounce, as investors preferred high-yielding assets. Bets on who will become the 47th United States (US) president set the market’s tone. Market participants evaluate whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) would be able to keep loosening the monetary policy or if the central bank will have to battle again increasing price pressures. Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday, with some initial results expected for early Wednesday.
Stock markets trade mixed, with the Nikkei 225 posting sharp losses but the rest of the Asian indexes closing in the green. In Wall Street, however, the three major indexes accelerated south after a mixed opening, as concerns pushed investors back into safety.
This week, besides the US election, will feature central banks’ monetary policy announcements. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will unveil its decision on Tuesday, while the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will do so on Thursday.
As the US session develops, the US Dollar gathers strength amid mounting risk-aversion, although XAU/USD holds in range.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows easing bullish momentum, although the risk remains skewed to the upside. The pair keeps developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic support at around $2,705.00. The 100 and 200 SMAs accelerated north well below the shorter one, reflecting buyers’ strength. Finally, technical indicators turned marginally lower but remain well above their midlines, hinting at a limited bearish potential.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, on the contrary, sellers are in control. Technical indicators turned firmly lower within negative levels, while the 20 SMA accelerates south above the current level. The 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes below the current price, yet another leg south seems likely should XAU/USD break below $2,730, the immediate support area.
Support levels: 2,730.00 2,718.35 2,705.00
Resistance levels: 2,747.75 2,760.40 2,772.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0700, losing nearly 2 on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD slums toward 1.2950 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and drops toward 1.2950 following a short-lasting recovery attempt. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops toward $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold extends it daily slide to the $2,700 area as markets reacted to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 4% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.