XAU/USD Current price: $2,456.23
- The US Dollar corrects higher after reaching extreme oversold conditions.
- Better-than-anticipated United States data helped the Greenback in the near term.
- XAU/USD corrects after reaching record highs, the overall bullish stance persists.
Spot Gold rallied to an all-time high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday as market players kept dampening the US Dollar on the back of mounting speculation the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the September meeting. Extreme technical conditions helped the USD recover some ground after Wall Street’s opening, also backed by encouraging United States (US) macroeconomic data.
The country reported that Building Permits rose 3.4% in June, while Housing Starts in the same period were up 3%. Furthermore, Industrial Production increased 0.6% in June, beating expectations, while Capacity Utilization in the same month rose to 78.8% against the 78.6% anticipated.
Finally, it is worth adding that several Fed officials hit the wires, with their words tilting to the dovish side of the spectrum, seen by market players as an anticipation of the September cut. The central bank will meet by the end of July, and speculative interest hopes policymakers will offer some clearer clues about the near future of monetary policy. It is also worth remembering that Chairman Jerome Powell has repeated multiple times that decisions will be made meeting by meeting and depend entirely on macroeconomic developments.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on monetary policy. President Christine Lagarde and co. are widely anticipated to keep interest rates on hold this time after trimming them by 25 basis points (bps) in the previous meeting.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD pair is trading in negative territory on a daily basis, hovering around $2,455. The slide, however, seems corrective given the overbought conditions technical indicators have reached in the daily chart. In the same time frame, the bright metal holds far above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintaining its upward slope at around $2,365 while above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs.
Technical readings in the 4-hour chart suggest that XAU/USD corrective slide may continue. The current candle is quite long, usually a sign of increased selling interest, while technical indicators retreat almost vertically from extreme overbought readings. Nevertheless, the pair keeps developing far above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently at around $2,435.50. Buyers could return around the latter if the level is reached, as the overall stance is still bullish.
Support levels: 2,448.90 2,435.50 2,422.65
Resistance levels: 2,465.00 2,483.70 2,495.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains look capped near 0.6800
AUD/USD lost ground for the third session in a row and revisited the 0.6720-0.6715 band following the generalized bearish performance of commodities and ahead of the key release of the Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD keeps the bid tone in place ahead of ECB
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s advance and rose to new highs around 1.0950 in response to extra weakness in the Greenback and rising expectations prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold retreats from record highs, retains the bullish stance
Gold trades flat on the day below $2,470 after touching a new record high above $2,480 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The modest recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields causes XAU/USD to consolidate its gains.
Ripple extends gains as XRP traders await end of SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
Ripple (XRP), XRP Ledger’s native token, extended gains by nearly 7% on Wednesday. The sixth largest asset by market capitalization rallied for the tenth consecutive day and erased all losses from the last 99 days.
Divergence in US Indices can’t last for long
US equity indices have been in a state of surprising divergence for over a week, with the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 shooting up, the Nasdaq-100 working its way down, and the S&P500 treading water.