XAU/USD Current price: $2,510.25
- The US ISM Services PMI showed upbeat output in the sector in August.
- A weaker United States labor market fueled speculation of a larger interest rate cut.
- XAU/USD loses near-term bullish strength but holds above $2,500.
Spot Gold peaked at $2,523.45 a troy ounce on Wednesday, advancing the most during European trading hours, as the US Dollar fell in anticipation to the release of first-tier United States (US) data.
On the one hand, the country published employment-related figures that confirmed a weaker labor market and, hence, fueled hopes for a larger Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut this month. On the other, growth-related data indicated that the economy remains resilient despite record rates and somehow cooled down markets.
The US published the ADP Employment Change report, which showed the private sector added 99,000 new job positions in August, well below the 145,000 anticipated. Also, the Challenger Job Cuts report showed that layoffs in August soared to 75,891, the highest monthly reading in fifteen years, while year-to-date hiring reached a historic low. Finally, Initial Jobless Claims in the week ended August 30 hit 227K, below the 230K expected and the previous 232K.
The data initially weighed on the US Dollar, which later recovered following the release of the August ISM Services Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), as services output grew by more than anticipated. The index hit 51.5 vs the 51.4 posted in July and the 51.1 anticipated.
Wall Street started the day with a positive footing but quickly changed course. US indexes are trading mixed, with only the Nasdaq Composite holding in the green. Finally, US Treasury yields remain subdued, with the 10-year and the 2-year note yielding roughly 3.74% each.
The market focus now shifts towards the main US employment release, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The country is expected to have added 160K new positions in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4.2%, easing from the previous 4.3%. The forecast may suffer last-minute reviews from market analysts after the tepid figures recently released.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD retreated from the mentioned high and currently hovers around $2,510. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows it found buyers near a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which heads firmly north at around $2,493.60. The longer moving averages, in the meantime, keep advancing far below the current level. Finally, technical indicators remain within positive levels, although only the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator advances, limiting the bullish scope for XAU/USD.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, although the momentum receded. Technical indicators have retreated from their intraday peaks before stabilizing within positive levels. At the same time, the 20 and 100 SMAs converge around $2,498.00, offering modest upward slopes. For the most, the bright metal is expected to enter a consolidative phase ahead of the US NFP report.
Support levels: 2,498.00 2,489.60 2,475.70
Resistance levels: 2,519.75 2,531.60 2,545.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1100 after mixed US data
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1100 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the mixed macroeconomic data releases as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's jobs report.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3150 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.3150 on Thursday. After weakening against its rivals on weak ADP employment data, the US Dollar finds a foothold on upbeat Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI data, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold retreats from highs, retains the $2,500 mark
Gold extends its rebound and trades near $2,520 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.8% after mixed data releases from the US, supporting XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum attempt recovery from recent dip, XRP loses key support and slips to $0.54
Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt recovery from the decline earlier this week, BTC is back above $57,000 and Ether hovers around $2,400. XRP loses key support and slips to $0.54 on Thursday. Former CEO of defunct exchange Mt.Gox prepares to launch EllipX in Europe.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 145K new jobs in August
ADP Employment Change is forecast to arrive at 145,000 in August. Labor market conditions could influence the Fed’s policy outlook. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after posting large losses in August.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.