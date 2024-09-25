XAU/USD Current price: $2,653.99
- Geopolitical tensions undermined the market mood and helped the US Dollar.
- The focus remains on the United States inflation update scheduled for Friday.
- XAU/USD eased from fresh highs, but its bearish potential remains limited.
Spot Gold positive bias continued on Wednesday, as the bright metal traded as high as $2,670.43 a troy ounce. The XAU/USD pair retreated as the US Dollar gathered momentum within American trading hours, firmly up against most major rivals. Gold, however, remains resilient due to its safe-haven conditions, as Wall Street turned red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing over 240 points at the time of writing.
The sentiment deteriorated rapidly by the end of the European session, helped by escalating geopolitical concerns. On the one hand, United States (US) President Joe Biden said that an all-out war is possible in the Middle East, but there is also the possibility of a settlement. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened once again with the use of nuclear weapons.
At the same time, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) maintained the US growth forecast for 2024 at 3.6% but downwardly revised 2025 progress to 1.6% from 1.8% previously. Finally, higher US Treasury yields are helping the USD on its way up.
Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. Speculative interest keeps waiting for the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index to be released on Friday. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation gauge is expected to show that price pressures continued to recede in August.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it struggles around its opening and that a corrective decline is not out of the picture. Technical indicators retreated modestly but hold within overbought readings without downward strength. At the same time, the pair keeps developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintaining its firm upward slope over $100 below the current level.
The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD entered a consolidative phase, while the risk of a downward extension seems limited. The 20 SMA keeps heading north at around $2,638, while the 100 and 200 SMAs extended their advances far below the shorter one. The Momentum indicator turned lower, although it holds far above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned flat at around 66, also suggesting absent selling interest.
Support levels: 2,652.60 2,638.10 2,623.25
Resistance levels: 2,670.00 2,685.00 2,700.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Potential for near-term extra gains intact
AUD/USD surpassed the 0.6900 barrier, although it later tumbled by nearly a big figure on the back of the broad-based and strong rebound in the Greenback amidst investors’ scepticism around the PBoC’s stimulus package.
EUR/USD suffered from vertigo above 1.1200
Despite clinching fresh yearly peaks beyond 1.1200 the figure, EUR/USD surrendered those gains and retreated to the 1.1120 zone in response to the robust recovery in the US Dollar ahead of key US data and Powell’s speech on Thursday.
Gold retreats from fresh records, hovers around $2,650
Firmer prospects of extra interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year in combination with soft US data releases as of late motivate Gold prices to navigate close to recent all-time highs around $2,670 per ounce troy.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP take slight downturn as potential “Uptober” move faces uncertainty
Bitcoin took a slight downturn on Wednesday, falling 0.3%, as it continues consolidating inside the $62,000 to $64,700 range. Despite the weak move in prices, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $136 million, spearheaded by inflows from BlackRock's IBIT, Fidelity's GBTC and Bitwise's BITB, per Farside Investors data.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.