XAU/USD Current price: $2,740.65
- Market players are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple first-tier data.
- Turmoil in Japan and the Middle East backed the US Dollar during Asian trading hours.
- XAU/USD consolidates near record highs, bulls paused but did not give up.
Spot Gold is comfortable trading in the $2,740 price zone, marginally higher for the day. The bright metal gapped lower at the weekly opening amid renewed US Dollar demand, although the latter changed course amid an improved market mood. Such a better sentiment limits the upside for XAU/USD in the American session.
The focus during Asian trading hours was on Japan after a snap election that resulted in the worst result in fifteen years for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged to stay in office despite losing support amid a political scandal, including undocumented political funds and kickbacks. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edged sharply lower, supporting the USD.
Falling oil prices also helped the Greenback. Crude Oil Prices fell after Iran reported that the latest Israel attacks did not affect the country’s oil industry. As a result, stock markets trade in positive territory. Gains are modest ahead of multiple first-tier figures scheduled throughout the week. The United States (US) will publish the flash estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and several employment-related figures ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled for Friday. Additionally, the US, Australia, Germany and the Eurozone will publish fresh inflation-related figures, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Gold holds on to modest intraday gains but trades below Friday’s close and within familiar levels. XAU/USD daily chart shows moving averages keep heading north far below the current level, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating higher, in line with buyers’ dominance. Technical indicators, on the contrary, offer neutral-to-bearish slopes holding within positive levels.
Even further, XAU/USD met intraday buyers just ahead of $2,721.20, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $2,601.87/$2,756.36 rally. More relevant support comes at $2,698.66, which is the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.
The near-term technical picture is neutral. The XAU/USD 4-hour chart shows the pair barely holding above a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The 100 and 200 SMAs keep heading north far below the current level, yet technical indicators have turned marginally lower, just above their midlines. A break through the intraday high at around $2,745.90 should favor a retest of the record high en route to the $2,800 mark.
Support levels: 2,721.20 2,708.50, 2,698.60
Resistance levels: 2,745.90 2,758.40 2,775.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the American session. The mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US limit the US Dollar's strength, while the strong inflation readings from Germany support the Euro, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 as markets UK budget, US data
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 from the daily lows it set below 1.2950 on Wednesday. Investors assess the UK Autumn Budget and the US data, which showed that the US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q3.
Gold slowly but steadily approaching $2,800
Gold pulls away from the all-time-high it set near $2,790 earlier in the day and trades at around $2,780. With the US Dollar struggling to find demand after mixed macroeconomic data releases, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Flirting with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin is close to its all-time high, making a high of $73,620 on Tuesday and correcting slightly afterward. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $827 million in inflows on Tuesday, the third largest single-day inflow since their launch in January.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.