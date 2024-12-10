XAU/USD Current price: $2,687.35
- Upcoming central banks’ monetary policy decisions keep investors on their toes.
- The United States will publish the November Consumer Price Index on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD recovered its bullish poise and aims towards $2,700 in the near term.
Spot Gold maintains its bullish route on Tuesday, extending gains beyond the $2,680 threshold on the back of a dismal market mood. The US Dollar (USD) suffered some modest losses throughout the first half of the day, but demand for safety accelerated in the American session, benefiting the Greenback against high-yielding assets yet not against Gold.
The poor performance of European stocks and upcoming first-tier events further pushed speculative interest into adopting a cautious approach. On Wednesday, the United States (US) will release the November Consumer Price Index (CPI), and investors hope they can collect hints on what the Federal Reserve (Fed) may do when it meets next week. The Fed is widely anticipated to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) and inflation needs to be out of the rook to actually force them to proceed with a more aggressive cut, an unlikely scenario.
But it is not just about the Fed. Almost all major central banks will announce their decisions on monetary policy in the upcoming days. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was the first one early Tuesday, delivering no big surprises as the Board left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% as expected. The Bank of Canada (BoC) will come next, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.
Central banks are struggling to return to normal interest rate levels while keeping inflation tamed and protecting economic growth. Indeed, the latter is out of their mandate, yet policymakers can’t play blind and deaf on soft economic progress and the risks of upcoming recessions. Their decisions will shed some light on what 2025 may bring regarding monetary policy.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Meanwhile, the XAU/USD pair holds on to early gains and trades near the $2,690 mark. In the daily chart, technical readings favor an upward extension, given that the pair keeps recovering above a now mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs recovered their bullish poise below the shorter one. At the same time, technical indicators gain upward traction within positive levels, reflecting increased buying interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk also skews to the upside. XAU/USD is above a flat 200 SMA for the first time in the month, while the 20 and 100 SMA advance below it, converging around $2,650. Finally, technical indicators develop near overbought reading with modest upward strength, but still heading north. Overall, XAU/USD seems poised to extend gains towards its record high in the $2,790 region.
Support levels: 2,676.30 2,662.50 2,650.40 2
Resistance levels: 2,693.70 2,704.35 2,722.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends rally above $2,700
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $2,700 for the first time in two weeks. Investors fully price in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December following the November inflation data from the US, boosting XAU/USD.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean Premium
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the fourth time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, awaits US inflation data
GBP/USD is back in the red below 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling loses traction amid renewed US Dollar buying as risk sentiment worsens heading into the key US CPI showdown. The US inflation data is key to gauging the pace of Fed's future rate cuts.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.