Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps hovering around $2,150 ahead of Federal Reserve’s decision

XAU/USD Current price: $2,153.80
- Asian central banks delivered dovish messages, underpinning the US Dollar.
- Investors await the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement with a cautious stance.
- XAU/USD trades range bound around $2,150, with the upside limited in the near term.
Gold trimmed Monday’s gains amid resurgent US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading around $2,154 in the mid-American session. The Greenback found strength following central banks’ mostly dovish announcements, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) unveiled their monetary policy decisions.
The RBA left rates unchanged and maintained its cautious outlook on economic progress and easing inflation. The BoJ, on the other hand, delivered as expected, lifting rates for the first time in 17 years and dropping the Yield Curve Control (YCC) program. However, the BoJ still doubted it could maintain healthy inflation and pledged to continue buying bonds.
The US Dollar pared gains ahead of Wall Street’s opening and retreated modestly from its intraday highs, retaining the green against most major rivals. Treasury yields, which shed some ground after reaching fresh March highs on Monday, also favored the decline.
Volatility dropped in the US session as investors gear up for the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement. The United States (US) central bank will unveil its decision on Wednesday alongside fresh economic projections. Financial markets head into the event with high levels of caution, as recent data suggest US policymakers may hold rates higher for longer.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows the pair held above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish run between $1,984.03 and $2,195.2 at $2,145.17, the immediate support level. At the same time, the pair keeps developing far above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading firmly north above the longer ones while below the current level. Finally, technical indicators keep correcting overbought conditions but remain far above their midlines.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish case seems limited, currently at around $2,158.40, although a steeper decline remains unclear. XAU/USD trades below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones extended their advances below the current level. At the same time, technical indicators remain within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength.
Support levels: 2,145.10 2,134.70 2,119.94
Resistance levels: 2,163.40 2,176.50 2,195.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed rate decision and revised dot plot to ramp up market volatility – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the March policy meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections could drive the US Dollar's action ahead of Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD pops to daily highs on dovish Powell
Following the expected “hold” by the Fed, EUR/USD manages to pick up extra pace and advance to daily highs past the 1.0900 yardstick on the back of increased weakness in the Greenback following the dovish tone at Powell’s presser.
GBP/USD climbs to four-day highs and retargets 1.2800
GBP/USD gathers fresh steam and advances to multi-session peaks near 1.2780 after the Fed matched estimates and left its policy rates unchanged, while Chair Powell delivered a bearish message.
Gold shifts its focus to its all-time high near $2,200
Gold finds renewed space to maneuver, shrugging off some of its recent weakness and bouncing back past the $2,180 mark per troy ounce following the Fed's decision to keep its policy rates unchanged and the dovish tone from Chair Powell.
Shiba Inu holders take profits, pushing SHIB price nearly 45% below its 2024 peak
Shiba Inu holders have realized gains on their SHIB holdings for nearly two weeks, until March 18. SHIB price has fallen by a sharp 45% from its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567.