XAU/USD Current price: $2,669.02
- Generally encouraging US data gave the Greenback a short-term boost.
- Federal Reserve officials refrained from commenting on monetary policy.
- XAU/USD is poised to extend its advance, although the risk of a downward correction increased.
Spot Gold hit $2,685.45 on Thursday, yet another record high. XAU/USD currently trades around $2,671 as investors keep selling the battered US Dollar (USD). The United States (US) published some macroeconomic encouraging figures, albeit nothing shocking. The numbers provided temporal support to the USD at the beginning of the American session, but the Greenback quickly resumed its decline.
The US reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 20 rose by 218K, better than the 219K previous and the 225K expected. Also, the country confirmed an annualized pace of growth of 3% in the year to June, according to the final estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Finally, Durable Goods Orders posted 0.0% in August, better than the -2.6% expected.
Meanwhile, multiple Federal Reserve (Fed) officials hit the wires in different events. Nevertheless, no one delivered fresh hints on monetary policy. In fact, most refrained from discussing it after cutting interest rates by a whopping 50 basis points (bps) when they met last week. Such silence left speculative interest in its belief that policymakers would deliver a similar trim in November.
Further harming the USD, Wall Street turned positive. After the back and forth offered in the first half of the week, US indexes seem to have found their way north.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows it keeps posting higher lows and higher highs, supporting another leg north. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly north within overbought levels, showing no signs of upward exhaustion yet, Meanwhile the pair keeps developing above firmly bullish moving averages which stand far below the current level. Overall, the risk of a downward correction has increased despite the lack of technical signs about it.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, it is clear that bulls retain control. An intraday slide met buyers around a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), now providing dynamic support at around 2,650. At the same time, the 100 and 200 SMAs accelerated higher, far below the shorter ones, reflecting persistent upside strength. Finally, the Momentum indicator aims marginally higher within positive levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreats modestly from extreme overbought readings, drawing minor divergences. Such divergences seem not enough to support a decline but are a first warning about a potential decline in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 2,662.80 2,650.00 2,638.10
Resistance levels: 2,685.00 2,700.00 2,715.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
