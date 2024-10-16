XAU/USD Current price: $2,675.01
- Sentiment led the way on Wednesday amid scarce macroeconomic data.
- Focus shifts to the European Central Bank monetary policy decision on Thursday.
- XAU/USD aims to reach fresh record highs and challenge the $2,700 mark.
Risk aversion keeps fueling Gold demand, with the bright metal flirting with record highs on Wednesday. XAU/USD peaked at $2,685.25 on Wednesday despite broad US Dollar (USD) strength against other major currencies. The latter has gained extra strength after Wall Street’s opening, resulting in XAU/USD pulling back from the mentioned high yet still holding to modest intraday gains.
A dismal market mood prevailed throughout the first half of the day, with Asian and European indexes edging lower, following softer-than-anticipated earning reports in the Old Continent. Wall Street, however, managed to revert the sentiment, as the three major indexes stand in the green.
Speculative interest keeps looking at Middle East developments and China for guidance, given the absence of first-tier macroeconomic figures this week, yet headlines are also scarce on those fronts. On the one hand, the missile barrage between Israel and Iran continues, with fears the attacks will reach nuclear or oil plants. On the other hand, the Chinese government has bluffed about stimulus measures to revive the economy but failed to provide enough details on the matter.
If something, the European Central Bank (ECB) may trigger some action on Thursday, as the central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy. The ECB is widely anticipated to deliver a third consecutive interest rate cut. The Main Refinancing Operations Rate and the Rate on Deposit Facility are foreseen down by 25 basis points (bps) each amid struggling economic progress.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the XAU/USD pair is poised to extend its advance and challenge the $2,700 mark. In the daily chart, the pair is up for a second consecutive day, with a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic support at around $2,644.10. In the same chart, the longer moving averages also maintain their bullish slopes far below the shorter one, reflecting the long-term positive stance. Finally, the Momentum indicator turned flat around its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator keeps grinding higher, currently at around 64, in line with bulls’ dominance.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside. A bullish 20 SMA runs above its 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA grinds higher below the shorter ones, usually understood as growing momentum. At the same time, technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive levels after a modest corrective decline.
Support levels: 2,668.80 2,655.65 2,644.10
Resistance levels: 2,685.45 2,700.00 2,715.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on tap comes the 200-day SMA
There was no respite for the selling pressure in AUD/USD, with the pair this time breaking below the key 0.6700 support level and opening the door to a potential visit to the key 200-day SMA at 0.6626.
EUR/USD backslides to a ten-week swing low ahead of ECB rate call
EUR/USD is in freefall, plummeting to multi-week lows as the Euro continues to crumple ahead of the European Central Bank’s upcoming rate call on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to trim interest rates by a quarter of a percent, or 25 bps.
Gold price remains close to all-time peak
Gold price trades just below the all-time peak, which was retested on Wednesday, and seems poised to prolong its recent well-established uptrend. The recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, expected rate cuts by major central banks and geopolitical risks continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gears up to test $172 resistance
Solana gains on Wednesday, trades above $154 at the time of writing. SOL token has traded within a range between the March 18 peak of $210.18 and the August 5 low of $110 for six consecutive months.
British inflation dips to 1.7% in September
And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected).
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.