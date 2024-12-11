XAU/USD Current price: $2,716.87
- The Bank of Canada trimmed rates by 50 bps, the European Central Bank is next.
- United States inflation rose at the anticipated pace in November.
- XAU/USD bullish momentum set to continue toward record highs in the $2,790 region.
Gold is among the best performers against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, changing hands at around $2.712 a troy ounce in the American session. The Greenback seesawed between gains and losses throughout the day but ended up firming up against most major rivals, but the bright metal and the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the latter firmer amid the Bank of Canada (BoC) decision to trim interest rates by 50 basis points (bps).
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem spoke after the announcement and said: “We anticipate a more gradual approach to monetary policy if the economy evolves broadly as expected.” He added that monetary policy no longer needs to be in restrictive territory, anticipating a more gradual approach to monetary policy if the economy evolves broadly as expected.
Meanwhile, the United States (US) published an update on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The index rose by 2.7% on a yearly basis in November. Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.3%, while the annual core reading printed at 3.3%. The readings were in line with the market’s estimates, pushing the US Dollar temporarily, as investors lifted bets the Federal Reserve (Fed) will trim the main benchmark interest rate by 25 bps when it meets next week.
Coming up next is the European Central Bank (ECB), scheduled to deliver its decision on monetary policy on Thursday. Also, Australia will release its monthly employment report in the upcoming Asian session.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD is on its way to retest the record high at around $2,790. In the daily chart, the pair extends its advance above a now bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward strength below the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators advance within positive levels, albeit with uneven momentum, still supporting another leg north.
In the near term, the risk skews to the upside. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart show the pair reached overbought conditions, but there are no solid signs of an upcoming corrective decline. The Momentum indicator consolidates well above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads north at around 72. Finally, the pair develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the 200 SMA, usually a sign of additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 2,704.25 2,689.80 2,672.35
Resistance levels: 2,722.60 2,735.90 2,751.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends rally above $2,700
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $2,700 for the first time in two weeks. Investors fully price in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December following the November inflation data from the US, boosting XAU/USD.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean Premium
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the fourth time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, awaits US inflation data
GBP/USD is back in the red below 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling loses traction amid renewed US Dollar buying as risk sentiment worsens heading into the key US CPI showdown. The US inflation data is key to gauging the pace of Fed's future rate cuts.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.