XAU/USD Current price: $2,572.12
- The Federal Reserve is about to announce its decision on monetary policy.
- A 25 basis points rate cut has been already priced in, but officials could still surprise markets.
- XAU/USD turned lower in the near term, the Fed will set the tone.
Gold hovers around $2,570 a troy ounce on Wednesday, unchanged on a daily basis as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement looms. The United States (US) central bank is expected to trim interest rates for the first time in four years after pushing toward record highs amid soaring inflation in the pandemic aftermath. Policymakers are also weighing the effects of monetary restrictions on economic progress, but the market won’t hear that from them.
The Fed will also release the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) with fresh forecasts for growth, inflation and unemployment and officials´ views on the future path for monetary policy. The latter could have a large impact on the US Dollar, as, ahead of the announcement, financial markets have already priced in a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut.
Generally speaking, the more dovish the event, the more will the US Dollar lose against its major rivals, while an unexpected hawkish outcome will likely have a larger impact amid the surprise factor, benefiting the American currency.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for XAU/USD shows the risk skews to the upside. The pair holds near an all-time high of $2589.50 posted this week, while all moving averages aim higher, far below the current level. The closest one is the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing support in the $2,520 price zone. At the same time, technical indicators hold well above their midlines with uneven and limited directional strength.
In the near term, however, the risk leans to the downside. A directionless 20 SMA provides intraday resistance, rejecting advances. The 100 and 200 SMA have partially lost their upward strength, far below the current level. Finally, technical indicators aim lower, with the Momentum indicator accelerating lower below its 100 line.
Support levels: 2,561.65 2,550.00 2,542.40
Resistance levels: 2,574.80 2,590.00 2,605.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed is ready for first rate cut in four years, will it be 25 or 50 bps? – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting but markets are undecided about the size of the cut. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, alongside the rate decision, will ramp up the market volatility.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1100. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD rises to new multi-week high near 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late August near 1.3250. Pound Sterling outperforms its rivals following the August inflation data, while the US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of Fed policy decisions.
Gold consolidates near record highs as Fed looms
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.