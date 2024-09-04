XAU/USD Current price: $2,496.69
- Weaker-than-anticipated United States employment data boosted the mood.
- The US Treasury yield curve turned flat, signalling decreased recession fears.
- XAU/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low, bears still have a chance.
Spot Gold trades just below the $2,500 level, recovering from a fresh weekly low of $2,472.40 posted during London trading hours. XAU/USD remained on the back foot throughout the first half of the day but changed course with the release of United States (US) data.
The number of job openings on the last business day of July stood at 7.67 million, according to the JOLTS Job Openings report released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The reading was well below the 8.1 million expected, putting pressure on the US Dollar. The figures, showing a weaker labor market, fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is now more likely to trim interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) when it meets in a couple of weeks.
Enthusiasm about lower borrowing costs also helped equities. Wall Street shrugged off the negative note of its overseas counterparts and posts modest gains mid-session, further weighing on the American currency.
The report was the first of a series that will end on Friday with the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. On Thursday, the focus will be on the ADP Employment Change figure, which indicates new job positions added on a monthly basis by the private sector. Market participants anticipate it would hit 145K in August after printing at 122K in July.
In the meantime, the US Treasury yield curve has turned flat. Both the 10-year note and the 2-year note are yielding roughly 3.79%. Generally speaking, the longer-term bond tends to offer a higher return. The inverted scenario, which has been in place for a couple of years now, is usually seen as a sign of an upcoming recession. Sure enough, a return to normal in the yield curve should back a firmer recovery among high-yielding assets and limit Gold gains.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD suggests that buyers are adding on dips. The pair fell below a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) but quickly recovered above it for a second consecutive day. At the same time, technical indicators have lost their downward slope and are currently consolidating within positive levels. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes far below the shorter one, reflecting sustained aims to push it higher.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral. The price converges with the 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one about to cross below the longer one, usually a sign of an upcoming slide. At the same time, technical indicators recovered from their intraday lows and turned flat at around their midlines. Should the pair fail to reconquer the $2,500 mark, there is a chance the aforementioned low gets retested in the near term.
Support levels: 2,489.60, 2,475.70 2,463.40
Resistance levels: 2,507.40 2,519.75 2,531.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1100 after soft US data
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.1100 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that JOLTS Job Openings declined to 7.6 million in July, weighing on the USD and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3150 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand after soft US data, while an improving risk mood further supports the pair.
Gold battles to regain the $2,500 mark
After touching its lowest level since mid-August near $2,470, Gold stages a rebound and trades near $2,500. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.8% after US data, providing a lift to XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum crumble under selling pressure, XRP hovers around $0.55
Bitcoin slips under $57,000 following $287.8 million in outflows from BTC ETFs on September 3. Ethereum erases 1.20% of its value on the day, dips to $2,395 on Wednesday. XRP loses key support and corrects to $0.5326, new monthly low in September.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.