XAU/USD Current price: $2,326.08
- Generally encouraging United States data put pressure on the US Dollar.
- The US will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index on Friday.
- XAU/USD returned to its comfort zone at around $2,330 but lacks bullish momentum.
Spot Gold rallied on Thursday, returning to its comfort zone at around $2,330, trading just below the level mid-American session. XAU/USD started grinding higher early in Europe, helped by decreased demand for the US Dollar and persistent risk aversion but added the most following the release of mostly encouraging United States (US) macroeconomic figures.
The country reported that Durable Goods Orders were up 0.1% MoM, better than the -0.1% expected, and confirmed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 1.4% as expected, slightly above the previous estimate of 1.3%. Also, the country reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 21 at 233K, better than the 236K expected, while the June Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index printed at -11, deteriorating from the previous -1.
The improvement in the market sentiment reached Wall Street. Following sharp slides in Asian and European indexes, US ones pushed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite currently trading in the green and the S&P500 hovering around its opening level. Meanwhile, US government bond yields retreated, with the 10-year note currently offering 4.28%, down 3 basis points (bps) in the day.
The focus now shifts to the most relevant US macroeconomic report, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge will be released on Friday and is expected to show inflation was up 2.6% YoY in May, slightly below the previous 2.7%. Easing inflationary pressures should boost hopes for a soon-to-come rate cut in the US and lead to a USD decline. Still, as markets may become optimistic, the chance of an XAU/USD rally is limited.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD hovers around $2,325, and the daily chart shows a limited bullish potential. The pair is meeting sellers at around a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at around $2,327.60. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned higher, but remain within neutral levels, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator battling to overcome its 50 level. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, maintain their bullish slopes below the current level, with the shorter one providing dynamic support at around $2,252.40.
According to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral in the near term. Technical indicators bounced from their recent lows but turned flat around their midlines, reflecting decreased buying interest. At the same time, the intraday advance stalled around a flat 100 SMA, although the bright metal recovered above a now flat 20 SMA. Gold may find some upward strength in higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures, spurring risk-aversion.
Support levels: 2,308.30 2,293.50 2,279.60
Resistance levels: 2,327.60 2,337.00 2,345.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: No changes to the range bound theme
Once again, AUD/USD navigated a vacillating session and ended around the 06650 zone despite the corrective retracement in the Greenback ahead of the release of key US PCE data.
EUR/USD: Bulls remained unconvinced
EUR/USD set aside part of the recent bearishness and revisited the area above the 1.0700 barrier, although that bullish attempt appears to have lacked conviction in spite of the broad-based correction in the US Dollar.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $2,330
Gold bounces off the psychologically important $2,300 level and trades above $2,320 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory following latest US data, allowing XAU/USD to extend its rebound.
Ethereum on-chain metrics point to potential rally
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 3% on Thursday as upcoming spot ETH ETF launch and key on-chain metrics suggest an ETH rally might be around the corner.
The Federal Reserve is bleeding red ink and you're on the hook
The Federal Reserve is losing over $1 billion every week and you're on the hook. Since September 2022, the central bank has reported losses of around $176.4 billion.