Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Bull Flag confirmation and central banks’ verdicts

Gold price is ranging near $2,160 early Tuesday, awaiting key central banks’ decisions.

US Dollar stands tall amid pre-BoJ and RBA verdict caution, despite weak US Treasury yields.

Gold price is teasing a Bull Flag on the daily chart, as RSI turns bullish again.

Gold price is holding the previous rebounding in Asian trading on Tuesday, as buyers take a breather ahead of the upcoming key central banks’ policy decisions. The US Dollar (USD) is stretching higher amid a risk-averse market environment, shrugging off some weakness in the US Treasury bond yields.

Gold price looks to BoJ and RBA ahead of the Fed verdict

Gold price is looking to extend the week start’s upswing but a renewed US Dollar demand seems to be keeping the upside in check. Investors are flocking to safety in the US Dollar ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy announcement.

The BoJ interest rate decision is likely to spike up the market volatility, as the central bank is widely expected to do away with its negative interest rate policy (NIRP) for the first time since 2016. Also, the central bank’s policy outlook will hold the key for the next direction in the USD/JPY pair.

In case, the BoJ announces an exit from its negative interest rate policy (NIRP), a USD/JPY collapse is likely to ensue, dragging the Greenback lower alongside. Gold price could subsequently benefit from the US Dollar decline. On a steady BoJ policy outcome, Gold price could come under fresh selling pressure due to the USD/JPY ‘rub-off effect’ on the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, the RBA is likely to maintain the interest rate at 4.35% for the third straight meeting on Tuesday, unlikely to have a big market impact, similar to that of the BoJ policy announcements.

However, any reaction to the BoJ and RBA policy announcements could prove temporary, as Gold traders will reposition themselves ahead of Wednesday’s critical US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision and the so-called Dot Plot Chart.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, with a Bull Flag confirmation awaited on daily candlestick closing above the falling trendline resistance at $2,164.

Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh upswing toward the $2,190 level, above which the record high at $2,195 will be retested. The next relevant bullish targets are seen at the $2,200 threshold and the $2,250 psychological level.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just beneath the overbought region, near 68.00, suggesting that a fresh Gold price upswing could be in the offing.

If Gold sellers fight back control, the immediate support is seen at the previous day’s low of $2,146, below which the falling trendline support at $2,130 will come to buyers’ rescue.

A sustained move below that level will put the March 6 low of $2,125 to the test. Further down, the key round level of $2,110 will challenge bullish commitments.