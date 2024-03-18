- Interest rate in Australia is seen on hold at 4.35% for the third consecutive meeting in March.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock will hold a press conference at 04:30 GMT.
- The language in the RBA’s statement and Bullock’s presser hold the key for the Australian Dollar.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at a 12-year high of 4.35% following the conclusion of its March monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The decision will be announced at 03:30 GMT.
With a rates on-hold decision fully baked in, the Australian Dollar’s fate hinges on the tone or language in the policy statement, as well as on Governor Michele Bullock’s comments during the post-policy press conference. The presser will be held at 04:30 GMT.
Reserve Bank of Australia expected to extend the pause, but what’s next?
The RBA is set to extend the pause into the third meeting in a row when it meets on Tuesday. Markets, however, will be focused on fresh signals offered by the central bank on the timing and the scope of a policy pivot.
Economists are divided, with some forecasting an RBA interest rate cut not until November while some expect the Bank to begin lowering rates in September. Amidst the uncertainty around the timing of the rate cut, RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s outlook on inflation and the policy rate will hold the key, as she would take account of slowing economic growth and price pressures.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, under market forecasts for a 0.8% increase. A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose 0.8% in the same period, below expectations of a 0.9% increase.
The latest monthly inflation data for January showed that the CPI rose at an annual rate of 3.4%, at the same pace as seen in December while a tad lower than the estimate of 3.5%. Meanwhile, Australia’s annual growth slowed to 1.5% in Q4 from 2.1% the previous quarter, registering its lowest since early 2021.
But, the services inflation, measured by the Wage Price Index, increased 4.2% YoY in Q4, up from a revised 4.1% gain in the third quarter and above the market estimate of 4.1%. The reading was the highest since Q1 2009, with pay growth in both the public and private sectors.
Even though wage inflation remains at elevated levels, Governor Bullock remains confident that it will come down. Testifying before the Australian Parliament last month, Bullock said that “inflation is being persistent, particularly in services. But it is coming down.”
Does this indicate a potential dovish shift in the central bank’s language in the upcoming meeting?
Previewing the RBA policy decision, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) explained, “it should be a fairly straightforward on-hold decision, though the focus will be if the RBA retains its soft hawkish bias. The jobs market has shown cracks after the dismal Dec-Jan prints while monthly CPI reaffirms the disinflation narrative, with the near-term inflation impulse towards the downside. We will keep an eye out on QT plans as the RBA has kept strangely quiet about it.”
How will the RBA interest rate decision impact AUD/USD?
The Australian Dollar (AUD) has entered corrective mode after reaching fresh two-month highs at 0.6667 against the US Dollar last week. The AUD/USD pair could see an extended pullback if Governor Bullock delivers a dovish message, acknowledging the economic slowdown and the gradual decline in inflation. On the other hand, AUD/USD could revert toward multi-month highs should the RBA policymakers retain their hawkish stance.
In its February policy statement, the RBA said that Further increase in interest rates can't be ruled out, adding that the board needs to be confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.”
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, notes key technicals to trade AUD/USD on the policy outcome. “AUD/USD is challenging a powerful confluence support area near 0.6560 in the lead-up to the RBA showdown. That zone is the intersection of the 21-, 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is battling the 50 level, suggesting that the pair lacks a clear directional bias ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.”
Dhwani adds: “Aussie buyers need to defend the abovementioned key support near 0.6560 on a daily closing basis to attempt a rebound toward the previous week’s high of 0.6638. The next upside barrier is seen at the 0.6700 round figure. Conversely, a downside break of the 0.6560 support could trigger a fresh downtrend toward the 0.6500 level. The last line of defense for buyers is seen at 0.6479, the March 5 low.”
Economic Indicator
Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Next release: 03/19/2024 03:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Irregular
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6560 prior to RBA
AUD/USD charted marginal losses and managed to keep its trade around the key 200-day SMA in the 0.6560 region ahead of the key RBA event, where investors expect the central bank to maintain its OCR at 4.35%.
EUR/USD: Constructive outlook remains above the 200-day SMA
A positive start to the week for the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to break below the 1.0900 support once again against the backdrop of some loss of traction of a Fed’s interest rate cut at its June gathering.
Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions
Gold gained traction and advanced toward $2,160 after spending the first half of the day in a tight channel near $2,150. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising above 4.3% in the session, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price treads below $67.5K, but new whales would still be in profit if BTC fall extends
Bitcoin (BTC) price is slowly edging towards a bearish bias, cutting down on the gains made over the week. However, the market is still broadly bullish as BTC new whales entry price is slightly lower.
35 day maintenance periods, interest rates and money supplies
The 35 day Central Bank Maintenance Periods factors as 1 central bank meeting every 6 weeks or 30 to 35 trade days. The 35 day was broken down to 14 calendar days beginning with economic annouincements every 2 weeks beginnig with Inflation then GDP within the next 2 weeks.