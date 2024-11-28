XAU/USD Current price: $2,639.49
- United States markets are closed amid the celebration of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
- Market participants maintain bets the Federal Reserve will trim interest rates in December.
- XAU/USD gains downward traction in the near term, could soon pierce $2,600.
Spot Gold remains lifeless below the $2,650 level on a quiet Thursday as investors gear up for an extended weekend. The batch of United States (US) macroeconomic data released on Wednesday anticipated the ongoing quietness, as all American markets are closed amid the Thanksgiving Holiday.
On a positive note, the bright metal finds support in mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver another 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut when it meets in mid-December. At the time, according to the CME FedWatch Toll, the odds are roughly 70%.
Meanwhile, European stocks closed in the green, led by the tech sector amid receding concerns about the US imposing fresh tariffs on China’s products.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD has made little progress. It’s trading barely up for a third consecutive day, still confined to the lower end of its weekly range after plummeting on Monday. Technical readings in the daily chart show that the risk skews to the downside, as Gold is meeting sellers around a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a second consecutive day. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, remain well below their current level, partially losing their upward strength. Finally, technical indicators head nowhere within negative levels, in line with absent buying interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral-to-bearish. The pair is trading just above converging 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one offering a firmer downward slope, suggesting mounting selling pressure. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, remains directionless far above the shorter ones. Technical indicators suggest the bright metal may fall further as both rotated south around their mid-lines, reflecting mounting selling pressure.
Support levels: 2,626.70 2,611.35 2,598.70
Resistance levels: 2,643.30 2,655.00 2,671.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gaps lower, retreats from near 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6470 early in the Asian session as demand for the US Dollar resurges. US markets remained closed due to the Thanksgiving Holiday and are due to close early on Friday.
USD/JPY hovers around 151.50 ahead of key Japanese releases
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its recent gains and bounced from a multi-week low of 150.44. Market players await updates on Tokyo inflation, and first-tier figures for Japan in an another wise quiet Friday.
Gold extends consolidative phase below $2,650
XAU/USD saw little change for a third consecutive day. The bright metal keeps trading just below the $2,650 mark, lacking directional strength amid easing demand for safety.
Crypto Today: BTC climbs to $97K, SHIB demand dips, TON lifted by Tornado Cash verdict
Bitcoin price rose 4% on Thursday, breaching the $97,000 mark after opening at $91,947 on Wednesday. Amid the BTC rally, privacy-inclined projects like Monero (XMR) and Toncoin (TON) received a major boost alongside crypto AI coins such as Render (RNDR) and Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, (FET).
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.