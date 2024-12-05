XAU/USD Current price: $2,635.41
- Tepid United States employment-related data hit the US Dollar ahead of the NFP release.
- Wall Street is under pressure but not far below record highs.
- XAU/USD trades with a soft tone in the $2,630 region, could well reach fresh weekly lows.
Spot Gold kept trading uneventfully around the $2,650 mark throughout the first half of the day, with limited action across financial boards. The US Dollar (USD) was under pressure after the United States (US) released tepid employment-related data ahead of the release of the November Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 29 rose to 224K, above the215K from the previous week and above the market’s expectations. Additionally, the US reported that US-based employers announced 57,727 cuts in November, a 3.8% increase from the 55,597 cuts announced one month prior, according to the Challenger Job Cuts report.
Nevertheless, the USD trimmed part of its losses and surged against Gold amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Following a mixed close among Asian and European indexes, US ones came under selling pressure right after the opening, suggesting a cautious mood.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD nears its weekly low posted on Monday at $2,621.77, and technical readings in the daily chart suggest the pair may extend its slide, albeit a break below such a low is needed. Gold is pressuring a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the latter at around $2,630, while the 100 SMA turns flat at around $2,580, reflecting receding buying interest. At the same time, technical indicators turned south, although the Momentum indicator holds within positive levels while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at neutral levels, suggesting a limited bearish potential.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral-to-bearish. The pair pressures a flat 100 SMA after breaking below an also directionless 20 SMA. Technical indicators aim lower with uneven strength but gain ground below their midlines. A bearish breakout is on the cards, although it may wait until after the release of the US NFP report.
Support levels: 2,621.77 2,608.40 2,689.10
Resistance levels: 2,633.15 2,650.10 2,666.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes from tops near 1.0600
EUR/USD now faces some corrective selling pressure and abandons the area of daily peaks in levels just shy of the 1.0600 barrier amid the persistent downward bias in the US Dollar.
Bullish sentiment persists as BTC breaks above $100K mark
Bitcoin breaks above the $100K milestone and reaches a market capitalization of $2 trillion, driven by the choice of a pro-crypto SEC chair, rising institutional demand, and Vladimir Putin's supportive comments.
GBP/USD loses momentum and revisits 1.2750
Following an initial move to peaks around 1.2770, GBP/USD now surrenders part of that advance and slips back to the mid-1.2700s amid the steady downtrend in the Greenback.
Gold weakens to lows near $2,630/oz
Sellers are now in charge of the sentiment surrounding the precious metal, dragging Gold prices to the area of daily lows near the $2,630 mark per troy ounce despite the Dollar's pullback.
GBP/USD loses momentum and revisits 1.2750
Following an initial move to peaks around 1.2770, GBP/USD now surrenders part of that advance and slips back to the mid-1.2700s amid the steady downtrend in the Greenback.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.