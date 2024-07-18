XAU/USD Current price: $2,453.23
- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, failed to trigger action.
- Mixed United States data and an uptick in Treasury yields helped the US Dollar.
- XAU/USD eases for a second consecutive day, the bearish potential is well limited.
Spot Gold trades with a soft tone on Thursday, hovering around its daily opening just below the $2,460 mark. The US Dollar found some demand as government bond yields pared losses and posted a modest rebound, while stock markets turned south amid a worsening market mood. Discouraging American data coupled with an uneventfull European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement, pushing investors into safety.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged as widely anticipated, while the accompanying statement showed policymakers would remain data-dependant and take decisions meeting by meeting. European officials are considering that only one more rate cut this year could be possible, as inflation remains above the central bank’s goal.
United States (US) data was mixed, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 12 unexpectedly jumped to 243K, much worse than the 230K anticipated by market players. On the other hand, the July Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey improved to 13.9 after printing at 1.3 in June and beating the expected 2.9.
It is worth adding, however, that the US Dollar shows limited strength, suggesting the current advance will remain corrective.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD pair is under mild selling pressure for a second consecutive day, albeit barely retreating from record highs. Technical readings in the daily chart are far from suggesting a stepper decline, as indicators have barely retreated from overbought territory while lacking clear directional strength. At the same time, the pair keeps developing well above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic support at around $2,370.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is pretty much the same. XAU/USD is developing just above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMAs also head higher, well below the shorter one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, pulled back from overbought readings but turned flat within positive levels, suggesting limited selling interest at the time.
Support levels: 2,448.90 2,435.50 2,422.65
Resistance levels: 2,465.00 2,483.70 2,495.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
