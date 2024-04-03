XAU/USD Current price: $2,290.28
- The US ISM Services PMI resulted at 51.4 in March, easing from 52.6 in the previous month.
- The ADP survey showed the private sector added 184K new positions in March.
- XAU/USD keeps posting record highs, extreme overbought conditions hint at a bearish correction.
Gold's unstoppable rally continues on Wednesday, with the bright metal reaching a fresh record high just ahead of $2,300 a troy ounce. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure following the release of the United States (US) ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which showed economic activity in the sector expanded in March for the 15th consecutive month, although at a slower-than-anticipated pace. The index printed 51.4, declining from 52.6 in February. The official report attributes the decrease in the rate of growth to "slower new orders growth, faster supplier deliveries and a contraction in employment."
Furthermore, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and repeated that the central bank is not in a rush to cut interest rates. His comments had a limited impact on the USD but maintained it on the losing side. Earlier in the day, the country published the ADP survey on private job creation, showing the economy added 184K new positions in March, surpassing expectations of 148K. Additionally, February's reading was upwardly revised from 140K to 155K. As a result, Wall Street trades with a better tone weighing on USD demand.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD traded as high as $2,295.10 and maintains a firmly bullish tone despite being extremely overbought. The pair is up for a seventh consecutive day, and technical readings in the daily chart give little signs of upward exhaustion. Technical indicators are losing their upward strength, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at 82. The Momentum indicator, however, has lost its bullish strength and consolidates well above its 100 level. Finally, moving averages maintain their firmly bullish slopes far below the current level, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at around $2,188.50.
The 4-hour chart maintains the risk skewed to the upside. XAU/USD develops above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, providing support at around $2,261.30 while advancing beyond the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators remain well above their midlines, barely losing their upward strength.
Support levels: 2,277.60 2,261.30 2,250.70
Resistance levels: 2,295.10 2,320.00 2,335.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
