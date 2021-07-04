Gold is moving between the Support Resistance zones and in an Ascending channel range.
Forexgdp.com Provides High Quality Forex Signals, Analysis and Educational Services. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high potential rewards but also high potential risks that may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results, which can vary due to market volatility. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website or linked to from this website are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. Forexgdp does not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces in the aftermath of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1850 after the US reported an increase of 850,000, better than expected yet with limited upward revisions. Wages are up only 0.3% monthly.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.3750 after NFP, amid virus worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, above pre-Nonfarm Payrolls levels. While America's jobs figures beat estimates, the event triggered a decline in the dollar after the initial rise. Worries about the Delta virus variant are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800
Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June.
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Thailand SEC is investigating Binance for operating a digital business without a license. The crypto business is accused of conducting its business in the country illegally. Binance could face jail terms and pay fines and penalties.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.