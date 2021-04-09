The precious metal, gold is set to record its first weekly gain in a long time. It seems like that bulls have finally returned to town as the price has cleared a major obstacle yesterday and that it broke above the 50-day SMA on the daily time frame. A lot of the upward move in the gold price is chiefly due to the weakness in the dollar index as it is failing to find any bid due to dovish narrative set by the Fed. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chairman, said yesterday any rise in inflation this year is likely to be temporary and the Fed isn’t worried about this. Remember, market players have been betting against the Fed for the last number of weeks as they believed that the Fed will have no choice but to throw the towel and accept that inflation is going to get out of control. As a result, they will have to begin start tapering their monetary policy. However, it is important to keep in mind that the Fed has so many tools in the monetary toolbox which the market players aren’t aware of. The Fed can control inflation without increasing its interest rate.
In addition to this, traders are loving the current moves in the gold price because the European Central Bank also confirmed yesterday that it will be buying more bonds as it sees the economic recovery well away from its goal. So, we have two major central banks which are well away from reaching their goals and traders believe that this is a perfect opportunity for them to start buying gold.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD slides below 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.37, nearing the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
XAU/USD bulls fail ahead of double-bottom neckline resistance
The Fed’s dovish stance pushed gold to multi-week tops on Thursday. A modest USD rebound capped gains near the $1,760-65 resistance. A pickup in US bond yields prompted some intraday selling on Friday.
Dogecoin may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome
Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line. Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...