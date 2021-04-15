- Overview of market sentiment and headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Update on WTI crude after near 5% price rise yesterday (2:28).
- Summary of Asia-Pac session and close on Wall Street (3:40).
- AUD falls despite strong jobs data - why? (7:05).
- Houthis attack Saudi Aramco site based in the South-West (8:41).
- Fed's Powell says Fed will likely start tapering before rate lift off (12:43).
- J&J COVID vaccine remains paused as CDC seeks more data (14:02).
- Main calendar events today, focus on US Retail Sales & Jobless (14:41).
