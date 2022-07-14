The Dollar was on an absolute tear this week, posting fresh yearly and multi-year highs against many currencies. Notable price action was seen against the Euro, which sunk below parity and to its lowest levels in twenty years, and against the Yen, which has been in a freefall to its lowest levels in nearly 25 years.

