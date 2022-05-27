As global elites met in Davos this week to discuss their latest plans for a Great Reset, ordinary investors are hoping for a great rebound in their portfolios.
The stock market did finally bounce after suffering several consecutive weeks of losses. Whether it’s a just a short-lived relief rally or the start of something bigger remains to be seen.
The U.S. Dollar Index may also be gearing up for a run, but to the downside. After moving higher against foreign currencies for most the year, the dollar is now declining for a second consecutive week.
Dollar weakness helped support a modest rise in gold and silver prices.
Precious metals, of course, play the unique role of hard money in an investor’s portfolio. They offer the kind of security that no paper or digital assets can ever provide.
Whereas fiat currencies steadily, and sometimes rapidly, depreciate, gold and silver retain value over time. And whereas cryptocurrencies are prone to being pumped and dumped while carrying all the risks inherent in digital transactions, physical bullion is an inherently off the grid asset.
But central bankers and politicians around the world like the idea of marrying fiat currency with the digital blockchain. Many of them gathered this week in Davos for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.
Among the items on their agenda was central bank digital currencies. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund along with European central bankers talked about the central bank coins as the solution to instability in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Several countries are now planning to issue official digital currencies. They will be circulated into the economy in partnership with large commercial banks. And they may eventually be merged into a single global coin network controlled by the IMF.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has acknowledged the Fed is looking into issuing a digital currency. He has been vague about how far along in development the Fedcoin project is and how exactly it would work.
But Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is talking up the potential benefits of a central bank digital currency. She delivered comments to House Financial Services Committee this week.
Brainard seized on the recent carnage that afflicted so-called stablecoins to call for new regulations. She specifically touted the ability of the Fed to provide “safe central bank liability in the digital financial ecosystem.”
Brainard was appointed to her position earlier this year by President Joe Biden. It’s likely her views fully reflect those of the Biden administration, which is moving aggressively on the tax front to raise revenues.
The Treasury Department has singled out cryptocurrency markets in particular as being major sources of tax evasion.
But if Fedcoin ever becomes fully integrated into banking, credit, and payments systems, then the government will be able to generate digital records of each and every transaction in the economy.
A dream come true for the IRS. A nightmare for anyone who values financial privacy.
Unfortunately, privacy in the digital world is cumbersome to pursue and impossible to guarantee. Exchanges can be hacked. Encryption keys can be lost or stolen. And blockchains aren’t as anonymous as they may seem.
By contrast, transactions done in paper cash can still be done in untraceable and undetectable ways. And despite the fearmongering by Biden administration officials about cryptocurrencies facilitating fraud and crime, the vast majority of illicit transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars.
They know that, which is why they are also trying to make it more difficult to engage in large cash transactions. And ultimately, officials would like to phase out physical cash altogether so that every dollar can be tracked digitally.
Systems for tracking every individual’s social credit and carbon footprint might become part of the currency reset. A presenter at the World Economic Forum’s meeting this week actually suggested that.
Those who are eager to integrate surveillance technologies into the monetary system have no use for gold and silver. Metals are barbarous relics to them.
But to individuals who value their privacy as well as retaining their purchasing power, physical precious metals will never become obsolete as money.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!