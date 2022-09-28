New home sales for August were a major surprise, but the Atlanta Fed GDP forecast didn't budge.
Please consider the September 20 update to the GDPNow Forecast for Q3 GDP.
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2022 is 0.3 percent on September 27, unchanged from September 20 after rounding. After releases from the National Association of Realtors and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter gross private domestic investment growth decreased from -7.4 percent to -7.6 percent.
The up-down, up-down pattern of the GDPNow forecasts finally collapsed into a down-down-down pattern on weak jobs followed by weak retail sales. The forecast then fell slightly despite a seemingly strong new residential construction report, then very strong new home sales.
Base Forecast vs Real Final Sales
The real final sales (RFS) number is the one to watch, not baseline GDP. RFS ignores changes in inventories which net to zero over time.
RFS was positive in the second quarter and April had a big retail sales splurge in spending.
Things fell apart in May and that's when I believe recession started.
This is a good reason to ignore the talk of two quarters of declining GDP being a recession.
Spotlight on Current Real Final Sales (RFS) Estimate
- RFS Total: 0.8 Percent (Lead Chart)
- RFS Domestic: -0.2 Percent
- RFS Private Domestic: -0.7 Percent
The real final sales RFS Total is the bottom line estimate for the economy. The rest is inventory adjustment that nets to zero over time.
Note that government spending and exports (military exports?) are propping up the numbers.
Real private sales to private domestic purchasers is negative 0.6 percent.
On September 20, I noted GDPNow Forecast for 2022 Q3 Barely Positive Following Housing Starts Report
The seemingly strong new residential construction report for August had a negative impact on the Atlanta Fed GDP forecast for the third quarter of 2022.
Today we see a little reaction in the GDPNow model despite New Home Sales Jump an Astonishing 28 Percent in August
What's Going On?
- Existing home sales are far bigger and thus more important.
- August sales will start construction with a delay.
- For whatever reason, the numbers may not hove been a huge surprise to the model.
- At the beginning of August, mortgage rates dipped from over 6 percent to 5 percent. Rates did not stay near 5 percent for long, but perhaps thousands of people bought the dip.
Some combination of the above is in play.
Regarding point 3, it's not the numbers that matter but rather what the data does vs what the model expects.
I was very surprised by the actual new home sales numbers but was not at all surprised by the GDPNow reaction being aware of points 1-3 for a long time.
Recession Off?
Following the new home sales report a friend asked if the recession was called off.
It hasn't been, and the Atlanta Fed estimate is proof enough.
The quarter ends in three days but there is still over a month's worth of data that hasn't been published. The big remaining reports are retail sales and existing home sales.
Revisions to these housing reports are also in play. Revisions have generally been very negative and the level of confidence in the initial numbers is not that high.
For example, here is a statement from the commerce department on new home sales: New home sales were "28.8 percent (±18.3 percent) above the revised July rate of 532,000."
±18.3 percent is one heck of a lot of leeway.
I still expect a third consecutive quarter of negative GDP.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears eye 0.6100 on triangle break, focus on Aussie Retail Sales, Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as it holds lower ground near the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6400 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In addition to the sour sentiment, technical breakdown and the anxiety ahead of the key Aussie data also weigh on the pair amid sluggish trading hours of the day.
EUR/USD braces for fresh multi-year low around 0.9600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD holds lower grounds around the yearly bottom marked on Monday, despite picking up bids to 0.9600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, as risk-aversion intensifies. Firmer US data, hawkish Fedspeak joined upbeat yields to weigh on prices.
Gold dribbles above $1,600 as inverted hammer contrasts risk-aversion
Gold price struggles to find acceptance at around $1,630, despite bullish technical signals, as fears of the European energy crisis join firmer yields to propel the US dollar. Bullish candlestick can play its role if Fed’s Powell resists praising hawks.
Ethereum price still stands a chance to rally to $1,500 for these reasons
Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.