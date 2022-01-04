GBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022.
The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage a breakout above the upper boundary of the bearish channel, last tested back in October.
Both the RSI and the Stochastics are endorsing the negative momentum in the price as the indicators drift southwards. That said, the positive slope in the red Tenkan-sen line and the fact that the MACD is some distance above its zero and signal lines keep feeding some optimism that selling pressures may not last for long.
If the bulls manage to set a foothold at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud at 1.3465, which has been balancing bearish movements the past two days, they may attempt to crawl up to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term uptrend from 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3578, and then touch the channel’s upper boundary seen around 1.3600. A significant move above this ceiling would put the seven-month-old downward pattern into question, likely bringing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 immediately into scope in the aftermath. Moving higher, a decisive close above October’s resistance of 1.3835 will be needed to officially dissolve the negative trend in the market.
In the event the bears keep the lead, the 50-day SMA at 1.3400 could block the way towards the 1.3300-1.3355 support area. Failure to hold above the latter could see an extension towards the crucial 1.3200 – 1.3160 zone, while a steeper decline is expected to rechallenge the channel’s bottom line around 1.3100.
Summarizing, despite the latest pullback, GBPUSD has yet to confirm a bearish bias. A rebound at 1.3465 could shift the focus back to the upside. Yet, for an outlook improvement in the broad picture, the bulls will need to rally above the downward-sloping channel.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.