GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2738
The GBP/USD pair continues to trade in the recent familiar range between 1.2750 and 1.2550, now closer to the upper limit. It traded today on top, but it failed to hold and pulled back. Cable continues to be among the few not being able to benefit significantly from the weaker US dollar. The dovish FOMC contribute to offset the Brexit and political UK drama partially. The attention is fixated on who will be the next Prime Minister. On Tuesday, the CBI retail survey for June is due, and on Wednesday, Bank of England’s Governor Carney and members of the Monetary Policy Committee will testify on inflation and economic outlook before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee. In the US, there are many Fed speeches on Tuesday, including Chair Powell at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. US yields move back to the downside on Monday keeping the US dollar under pressure. The DXY dropped for the fourth consecutive day posting the lowest close since mid-March.
The weakens of the Pound kept the pair under 1.2750. The daily chart shows a rejection from above 1.2750 and a close near the opening level that reflects the difficulties for the pair to extended the bullish run. Ahead of the Asian opening price is near the 1.2750 critical resistance area and on top of the 200 SMA in the 4 hours chart, a positive signal. In order to gain strength, Cable needs to break clear on top of 1.2750/60. Such a move would be supportive of a rally to 1.2800 initially. However, if it fails to break higher, Momentum will start to point to the downside, validating the current range and potentially leading to further consolidation between 1.2650 and 1.2750.
Support levels: 1.2710 1.2650 1.2630
Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.