USDJPY has been gently trending up since forming a doji candlestick on March 24, with the bulls currently waiting for a break above the 135.30 resistance, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous downleg, to continue higher.
In momentum indicators, the Stochastics and the RSI are running out of steam, but the indicators are still within the bullish area, while the MACD keeps moving above its red signal line, mirroring a weakening bullish bias overall.
The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 133.75 could protect the pair from additional declines, which may reach the important support trendline from January’s lows at 131.80, unless the 38.2% Fibonacci number comes to the rescue beforehand. A bearish trendline breakout may initially stall around 130.60 before stretching towards the January low of 129.63.
On the upside, a decisive close above 135.30 could bolster buying appetite up to the March high of 137.90. Running higher, the price may attempt to reach the 140.00 psychological level.
All in all, although buying interest seems to be fading, USDJPY may not give up the battle with the 135.00 resistance area. A decisive step above it could stage the next bullish wave in the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.