GBP/USD: upward momentum keeps fading
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2963
The GBP/USD pair trades uneventfully at the lower end of its weekly range, with no headlines coming from the UK keeping trades unmotivated, alongside with major events taking place somewhere else. The pair, however, has lost the upward strength seen after PM Theresa May called for elections on June after reaching the 1.3000 critical price zone. Broad dollar's weakness, on the other hand, is preventing it from falling further. The technical bias is neutral-to-bearish, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere within negative territory. Short term, 1.2950 is the immediate support, although only below 1.2830, the base of its latest week's range will confirm a steadier decline, a quite unlikely scenario before June 8th. Advances beyond 1.3000 will likely seen as selling opportunities, although a break above 1.3060 should trigger some stops and result in further gains up to the 1.3120 region.
Support levels: 1.2950 1.2915 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.3060 1.3110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.