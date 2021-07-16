GBP/USD
Cable probes below triangle support line in early Friday, after repeated rejections at the upper boundary of the pattern, signaled that bulls are lacking momentum, despite positive UK inflation data.
Fresh weakness is mainly driven by strength of the dollar on growing hopes that the Fed may start tightening earlier than expected.
Daily studies show fresh negative momentum and moving averages back to a bearish setup that supports a negative scenario, which requires close below the triangle, to signal an end of a corrective phase.
Conversely, the extended sideways mode could be expected on failure to break lower and return to triangle, while lift above the triangle would generate bullish signal.
Res: 1.3853; 1.3875; 1.3904; 1.3929.
Sup: 1.3791; 1.3755; 1.3731; 1.3688.
-
- R3 1.3977
- R2 1.3938
- R1 1.3883
- PP 1.3844
-
- S1 1.3789
- S2 1.375
- S3 1.3695
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.