GBP/USD
Cable extends recovery after Friday’s drop, holding positive sentiment after the BoE kept its mode of gradual rate increases on last week’s policy meeting, but showed readiness for more aggressive steps if needed to curb surging inflation.
Traders look for more clues from Wednesday’s UK CPI report, with forecasts for inflation to rise to 9.1% in May from 9.0% previous month and expectations that inflation can top 11%.
This would put the central bank under increased pressure to act more aggressively, but also make its position more difficult as higher interest rates would result in slower economic growth, with a slowdown in the second quarter being already signaled, with recession risk being also in play.
Improved technical structure on daily chart (14-d momentum is heading north and looking for a break into positive territory and 5/10DMA’s turned to bullish configuration)supports near-term action, however, more evidence is needed to signal bulls are taking control.
Daily close above 10 DMA (1.2278) will generate initial bullish signal, which would look for confirmation on extension and close above 1.2406 (June 16 recovery high and converged 30/20DMA’s (1.2411/24).
Res: 1.2406; 1.2424; 1.2455; 1.2490.
Sup: 1.2278; 1.2241; 1.2172; 1.2092.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.237
- R2 1.2325
- R1 1.2289
- PP 1.2244
-
- S1 1.2208
- S2 1.2163
- S3 1.2126
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!