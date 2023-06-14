GBP/USD
Cable hit new 2023 high on Tuesday on fresh bullish acceleration which extends into the second consecutive day.
Sterling received fresh support from weaker than expected US producer prices in May, which showed the smallest annual increase in 2 ½ years, adding to expectations that the Fed will stay on hold in June meeting which ends today.
Pound was also underpinned by hawkish rate outlook, as the Bank of England remains on track for further rate hikes, in a battle with inflation which is currently more than four times higher than BoE’s target, while economists remain optimistic and say that the economy is unlikely to enter recession.
The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by additional 25 basis points to 4.75% in June 22 meeting, with economists being divided about terminal rate, expecting peak at 5.00% and 5.50% range, while markets see rates climbing to 5.75% before start to turn lower.
Strongly hawkish stance of UK policymakers fuels pound’s latest rally, which broke through previous peak and turning focus towards next targets at 1.2759 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.4249/1.0348 downtrend) and 1.2874 (200WMA) which guards psychological 1.30 barrier.
Bulls require daily close above 1.2679 (former annual top of May 10) to be confirmed, with all eyes being on Fed.
The US central bank is likely to pause this time, but markets will be closely watching comments from Fed Chair Powell, for more clues about their next steps.
Initial supports lay at 1.2600/1.2590 zone (session low / rising 5DMA) followed by 1.2534 (daily cloud top) and 1.2521 (10DMA).
Res: 1.2700; 1.2759; 1.2874; 1.3000.
Sup: 1.2600; 1.2534; 1.2487; 1.2457.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2772
- R2 1.2698
- R1 1.2655
- PP 1.2581
-
- S1 1.2538
- S2 1.2465
- S3 1.2421
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0850 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh multi-week high above 1.0850 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that producer inflation declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis in May, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure. Investors await Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2700 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2700 on Wednesday as investors await the Fed's policy decisions and the revised dot plot. Softer-than-expected May PPI data from the US weighs heavily on the US Dollar, fuelling the pair's rally mid-week.
Gold rebounds toward $1,960 as US yields push lower
Gold price gained traction and rose toward $1,960 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory near 3.8% following the soft PPI inflation data for May, providing a boost to XAU/USD. The Fed is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dot plot set to determine the US Dollar’s dramatic moves
Markets are always looking to the future – and the Fed's dot plot is something investors can cling to foresee its next moves. The Fed’s figures can be read by algorithms, triggering a response that is fast and furious.