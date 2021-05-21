GBP/USD

Cable jumped to 1.4200 zones after upbeat UK retail sales but failed to break higher, remaining within 1.41/1.42 range for the fourth straight day.

Larger bulls remain supported but face headwinds on approach to 2021 high at 1.4238 (Feb 24).

Fundamentals remain supportive for sterling as retail sales jumped above pre-pandemic levels with UK May PMI data being in focus (Composite May 62.0 f/c vs 60.7 Apr; Services May 62.0 f/c vs 61.0 Apr and Manufacturing May 60.5% f/c vs 60.9 Apr) with better than expected figures to further boost sterling.

Thursday’s bullish engulfing was a positive signal but fading bullish momentum on the daily chart and stochastics’ bearish divergence weigh on bulls.

Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher while holding above 1.41 handle, but extended sideways mode could be expected as long as 1.42 barrier caps.

Res: 1.4200; 1.4220; 1.4238; 1.4265.
Sup: 1.4161; 1.4125; 1.4100; 1.4076.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.4313
    2. R2 1.4253
    3. R1 1.4222
  2. PP 1.4162
    1. S1 1.413
    2. S2 1.407
    3. S3 1.4039

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited. 

Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.

