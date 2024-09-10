GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3100.

UK employment data helps Pound Sterling hold its ground early Tuesday.

The market mood could drive the pair's action in the absence of high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD closed the first trading day of the week in negative territory and continued to edge lower in the Asian session on Tuesday. After touching its lowest level in nearly three weeks at 1.3058, the pair staged a modest rebound. Nevertheless, the near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.46% 0.38% 0.90% 0.08% 0.22% 0.44% 0.45% EUR -0.46% -0.14% 0.51% -0.37% -0.28% 0.00% -0.03% GBP -0.38% 0.14% 0.49% -0.25% -0.15% 0.10% 0.09% JPY -0.90% -0.51% -0.49% -0.79% -0.64% -0.45% -0.24% CAD -0.08% 0.37% 0.25% 0.79% 0.18% 0.35% 0.53% AUD -0.22% 0.28% 0.15% 0.64% -0.18% 0.26% 0.24% NZD -0.44% -0.00% -0.10% 0.45% -0.35% -0.26% -0.00% CHF -0.45% 0.03% -0.09% 0.24% -0.53% -0.24% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% in the three months to July from 4.2%, as expected. The Employment Change came in at 265K in the same period, up sharply from 97,000 previously, while the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.

Although the UK labor market data helps Pound Sterling find a foothold, the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down nearly 0.5% on the day.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Tuesday. Hence, GBP/USD could struggle to attract bulls in case markets remain cautious in the American session. On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 after recovering from below-30, suggesting that GBP/USD's latest recovery was a technical correction.

On the downside, 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend) aligns as next support before 1.3000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2965-1.2970 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).

Interim resistance aligns at 1.3100 (static level) before 1.3130, where the 20-period, 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages meet the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement. If GBP/USD manages to clear that hurdle, it could extend its recovery toward 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).