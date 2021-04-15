GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to succumb to America's shopping spree, levels to watch

- GBP/USD has failed to hold above 1.38 as the dollar gained fresh ground.
- US Retail Sales will likely dominate trading, overshadowing Britain's reopening.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Shop until you drop – that is what the upcoming release of US Retail Sales is set to reveal about Americans' buying in March. While expectations are already high at around a 5% bounce, uncertainty is high and a greater leap may be seen. Armed with another round of stimulus checks – $1,400 in March after $600 in January – a double-digit leap in expenditure cannot be ruled out. That may give the dollar another boost.
US March Retail Sales Preview: Can a strong rebound ramp up inflation expectations?
The greenback has already been turning back up following comments from the Federal Reserve's leaders. Chair Jerome Powell mentioned tapering bond buys, saying it would come before raising rates. Vice-Chair Richard Clarida mentioned that a signal on reducing purchases of Treasuries would come in a meeting including new forecasts – making June's FOMC meeting critical.
The Fed is buying $120 billion worth of bonds and mortgage-backed securities per month and any reduction in the flow of funds may cause jitters in markets – a "taper tantrum." If fewer dollars flow into markets, the currency may rise in value. The mere talk of such a move – which may perhaps come early in 2022 – is already keeping the world's reserve currency bid.
How is the pound positioned? Sterling received a boost earlier this week as Britain lifted a significant portion of its restrictions. The return to pubs, gyms and hairdressers has come on the backdrop of a sharp drop in COVID-19 infections. Concerns about Johnson & Johnson's jabs has no effect on the UK, which does not use them.
Despite upbeat prospects for Britain, dollar strength may prove overwhelming.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar benefits from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and is trading marginally above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. However, cable is still below the 200 SMA. All in all, bulls have a small lead.
Critical resistance awaits at 1.3810, which is the weekly high and a level that had previously capped cable. It is followed by 1.3850 and 1.3920.
Support awaits at 1.3750, the bottom of the current range, followed by 1.37 and 1.3670 – the latter is a crucial level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.