GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to fall off the blue wave as covid ravages Britain

- GBP/USD has advanced as the US Democratic lead weighs on the dollar.
- Surging UK coronavirus cases and a slow vaccination campaign may send sterling down.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to losses.
Georgia is on markets' minds – but the blue wave may wash away for sterling. The safe-haven dollar US dollar is on the back foot as investors cheer the prospects of Democrats controlling the US Senate.
Dem candidate Raphael Warnock won his race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Her fellow Republican Senator is trailing Jon Ossof by around 0.3%, but the remaining votes are from Democratic-leaning counties. That would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris would break. The prospects of a multi-trillion stimulus package mean the money would flow to the US and global economies and there is less need for safety – the US dollar.
See Georgia Elections Analysis: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
On the other hand, the situation in Britain is dire. COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped the peak seen in the spring and one out of every 50 people in England has had coronavirus recently. The worrying statistics come as the UK entered a severe lockdown – and markets find the recent injection by the Treasury as insufficient.
Moreover, vaccine distribution is advancing at a snail's pace. While Britain is ahead of European countries, it vaccinated only around 1.5% of its population and is unlikely to ramp up distribution in the next two weeks.
Estimates of an ongoing slow pace come despite the deployment of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca jab – which benefits from mass production in Britain and requires only normal storage temperatures. The government aims to vaccinate 13 million people by mid-February and at the time of writing, only 1.3 million have received the first jab.
Unless covid cases fall and vaccinations accelerate, sterling may struggle to hold onto gains.
Source: FT
Another worrying development is that government officials cast doubt that the vaccines can beat the South African strain of the virus. Contrary to the British variant which probably succumbs to vaccines, the newer version is more complex. If these worries prove correct, it would be worrying for the entire world, potentially boosting the safe-haven dollar. Further data is awaited.
Apart from virus US political developments, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes from December are awaited. The document may provide clues to future policy, especially additional bond-buying. The Fed could expand its scheme if the government introduces further stimulus.
ADP's employment report for December serves as a hint toward Friday's official Nonfarm Payrolls publication. While these reports have diverged in recent months, any print – and especially a negative one – could move markets.
All in all, cable's rise may hit roadblocks.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has flipped back to the downside, taking some of the air out the bullish picture. Pound/dollar continues trading above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages and the Relative Strength Index is balanced.
Some resistance awaits at 1.3660, the daily high, followed by 1.3705, the 2021 peak. The next levels to watch are 1.3730 and 1.3810.
Support is at 1.3545, the 2021 low. It is followed by 1.3480 and 1.3445.
More GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises as Dems lead in Georgia, ADP NFP shows jobs loss
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 as the dollar gains some ground
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36, reversing its gains. Earlier, the dollar dropped as Democrats pulled ahead in Georgia. The US ADP jobs report missed estimates. and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold retreats from two-month tops, back below $1950 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1945 region.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.