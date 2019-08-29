GBP/USD Forecast: Set for more suffering as the Brexit battle rages

- GBP/USD remains on the back foot after PM Johnson's suspension of parliament.
- The ongoing Brexit battle and US GDP are set to dominate trading.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
Uproar, outrage, and a coup – have been used frequently in describing the UK government's move to suspend parliament – squeezing the time MPs will have to thwart a hard Brexit. The opposition is taking to the courts, the streets, and perhaps to an "alternative parliament" – as the constitutional crisis intensifies.
Prime minister Boris Johnson received the royal consent to "prorogue" parliament from late last week until a new Queen's speech on October 14. Johnson said that the move is a normal procedure that will give him an opportunity to present his domestic ambitions and receive approval from the House of Commons.
However, the forced recess – coming just after the summer one – has fooled no one and GBP/USD fell nearly 150 pips.
Suspension and the backlash
Parliament will then debate his agenda in mid-October – around the critical European Council scheduled for October 17-18 – close to the October 31 Brexit deadline.
The dramatic suspension announcement came one day after Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and others agreed to try to block a no-deal Brexit via legislation. Labour's Barry Gardiner is set to table an emergency motion to force an extension of Article 50 – yet with little time on his hands.
An online petition has received over one million signatures and pro-Remain supporters have taken to the streets. However, the most significant attempt to thwart the suspension will likely come from the courts.
Any success the opposition has in stopping Johnson's move may send GBP/USD higher. On the other hand, Downing Street may attempt to close its ranks and convince rebel Conservative MPs to continue supporting the government – and that may push the pound lower.
Currently, the government seems to have the upper hand.
Trade wars and US GDP
The US is set to impose new tariffs on China on September 1 and Beijing is on course to retaliate. However, just three days before these duties come into effect, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has expressed optimism about new trade talks and Chinese officials have also called for negotiations. US bond yields are off the lows and the dollar is marginally lower.
The second release of US Gross Domestic Growth for the second quarter is forecast to show a minor downgrade from 2.1% to 2.0% and will feed into the next Fed decision.
See US GDP preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Overall, UK politics are set to dominate trading today after Wednesday's dramatic events.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar fell below the uptrend support line and is struggling to hold onto the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. Moreover, momentum has turned negative and the Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions.
All in all, bears are in control.
Support awaits at 1.2155, which was the low point on Wednesday. It is followed by 1.2110, which was a cushion last week, and then by 1.2065, and 1.2040, which were stepping stones on the way up. The 2019 low of 1.2015 is next.
Resistance awaits at 1.2270, which capped cable late last week. The next level to watch is 1.2310 – the weekly high. 1.2380, and 1.2420 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures
EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY holds weaker below 106.00 handle, US GDP in focus
US-China trade uncertainties continue to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The recent US yield curve inversion kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Investors now look forward to revised US Q2 GDP print for a fresh impetus.
Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.
Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support
The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.