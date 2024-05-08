GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns fragile ahead of BoE policy announcements

GBP/USD fell nearly 0.5% and snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Investors could refrain from betting on a Pound Sterling recovery ahead of the BoE's policy announcements.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and lost nearly 0.5% on Tuesday. The pair continues to edge lower early Wednesday and was last seen trading below 1.2500.

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood on Tuesday and weighed on GBP/USD. Additionally, hawkish comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari helped the USD edge higher and caused the pair to extend its slide.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.15% -0.44% -1.41% -0.60% -0.46% -0.28% -0.43% EUR 0.15% -0.20% -1.13% -0.39% -0.09% -0.05% -0.18% GBP 0.44% 0.20% -0.97% -0.18% 0.09% 0.14% 0.03% JPY 1.41% 1.13% 0.97% 0.80% 0.96% 1.15% 0.96% CAD 0.60% 0.39% 0.18% -0.80% 0.04% 0.33% 0.24% AUD 0.46% 0.09% -0.09% -0.96% -0.04% 0.02% -0.03% NZD 0.28% 0.05% -0.14% -1.15% -0.33% -0.02% -0.09% CHF 0.43% 0.18% -0.03% -0.96% -0.24% 0.03% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Kashkari noted that the housing market was proving more resilient to tight monetary policy than it has been in the past and said that inflation moving sideways was raising questions about how restrictive the policy was. Regarding the rate outlook, he acknowledged that the most likely scenario was for rates to remain unchanged for an extended period of time but did not rule out further tightening if inflation were to become embedded.

The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases but Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Phillip Jefferson, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Governor Lisa Cook will be delivering speeches later in the American session.

Markets are currently seeing a 35% chance that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged. In case Fed policymakers adopt a hawkish tone and dismiss the softness seen in the April jobs report, the USD could gather strength.

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions. Even if the USD struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, GBP/USD could have a hard time staging a decisive rebound, with investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of the BoE event.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed well below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently located at 1.2550, after failing to clear this level earlier in the week. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 40, reflecting the bearish tilt in the near-term technical outlook.

On the downside, the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart aligns as immediate resistance at 1.2480 before 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2400 (static level, psychological level).

Immediate resistance is located at 1.2500 (static level, psychological level) before 1.2530 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2550 (200-day SMA).