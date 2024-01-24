- GBP/USD stabilized near 1.2700 following Tuesday's volatile action.
- 1.2700 aligns as a near-term pivot level for the pair.
- PMI surveys from the UK and the US will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
After rising toward 1.2750 early Tuesday, GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and lost nearly 100 pips during the American trading hours. The improving risk mood toward the end of the day, however, helped the pair erase a large portion of its daily losses. Early Wednesday, GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2700.
S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI in the UK is forecast to tick up to 52.2 in January's flash estimate from 52.1 in December. In case this reading comes in below 50 and show a contraction in the private sector's business activity, the initial reaction could revive expectations for an early Bank of England policy pivot and weigh on Pound Sterling.
Later in the day, S&P Global will release PMI surveys' outcomes for the US as well. The Services PMI is expected to hold above 50 in early January. A stronger-than-expected Services PMI reading in the US could provide a boost to the USD and weigh on GBP/USD.
Investors, however, could opt to wait to see the fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday before taking large positions.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.2% and 0.6%. In case risk flows dominate the action following a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD could have a hard time attracting investors.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD trades near 1.2700, where the 20-, 50-, and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. In case this level stays intact as support, 1.2760 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2780 (static level) and 1.2820 (end-point of the latest uptrend).
Below 1.2700, immediate support aligns at 1.2680 (200-period SMA) before 1.2650 (50-day SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
