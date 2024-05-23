GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to remain bullish after mixed UK PMI

GBP/USD trades above 1.2700 in the European session on Thursday.

UK PMI data showed that private sector continued to grow in May.

Markets await PMI reports and Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.

GBP/USD climbed to a two-month-high above 1.2750 on Wednesday after the UK inflation data for April came in stronger than expected but lost its traction in the American session to close the day little changed. Early Thursday, the pair trades in a tight range above 1.2700.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) April 30-May 1 policy meeting showed that some policymakers were willing to reconsider rate increases if necessary. Although the meeting took place before the US inflation data for April showed modest progress in disinflation, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals after the release of the minutes.

Early Thursday, S&P Global/CIPS reported that Composite PMI in the UK edged lower to 52.8 in May's flash estimate from 54.1 in April. This reading came in below the market expectation of 54 and pointed to a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity. In turn, GBP/USD struggled to stage a rebound.

Commenting on the PMI surveys, “the flash PMI survey data for May signalled a further expansion of UK business activity, suggesting the economy continues to recover from the mild recession seen late last year," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The survey data are consistent with GDP rising by around 0.3% in the second quarter, with an encouraging revival of manufacturing accompanied by sustained, but slower, service sector growth," Williamson added.

In the second half of the day, S&P Global PMI data for the US will be watched closely by market participants. An unexpected drop below 50 in the Composite PMI could hurt the USD and allow GBP/USD to regain its traction. On the other hand, a reading above 52 could have the opposite effect on the pair's action. The US economic docket will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD holds in the upper half of the ascending regression channel but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2710-1.2700 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.2660 (50 period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2600 (lower limit of the ascending channel).

Resistances are located at 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement), 1.2800 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2850 (static level).