GBP/USD moves sideways above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday.

Mixed labor market data from the UK limits Pound Sterling's upside.

Market action could turn subdued ahead of Wednesday's key macroeconomic events from the US.

Following a bearish start to the week, GBP/USD staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.2700. The pair's technical outlook doesn't point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

Although the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength on Monday, GBP/USD's losses remained limited. The sharp decline seen in EUR/GBP showed that Pound Sterling was able to capture capital outflows out of the Euro following the European Parliament election.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.46% -0.10% 0.25% 0.11% -0.19% -0.29% -0.08% EUR -0.46% -0.22% 0.05% -0.10% -0.37% -0.50% -0.29% GBP 0.10% 0.22% 0.40% 0.12% -0.15% -0.28% -0.07% JPY -0.25% -0.05% -0.40% -0.14% -0.51% -0.66% -0.29% CAD -0.11% 0.10% -0.12% 0.14% -0.26% -0.41% -0.19% AUD 0.19% 0.37% 0.15% 0.51% 0.26% -0.13% 0.08% NZD 0.29% 0.50% 0.28% 0.66% 0.41% 0.13% 0.21% CHF 0.08% 0.29% 0.07% 0.29% 0.19% -0.08% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Early Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the three months to April from 4.3%. In the same period, the Employment Change was -140,000. Meanwhile, annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, held steady at 6% to match the market expectation. Mixed labor market data seems to be making it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction.

The US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Tuesday. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the American session, the USD could preserve its strength and not allow GBP/USD to stretch higher. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend aligns as first support at 1.2700. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and confirms it as resistance, 1.2640 (100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) could be seen as next support before 1.2600 (psychological level, static level).

On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 100-period SMA) ahead of 1.2800 (mid-point of the ascending channel, psychological level, static level).