GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.2300 to keep buyers interested

- GBP/USD edged lower after testing 1.2300 on Wednesday.
- The cautious market stance could limit the pair's upside in the near term.
- Comments from Fed officials could impact the USD's valuation in the American session.
GBP/USD rose above 1.2300 for the first time since September 22 on Wednesday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment could limit the pair's upside in the near term but the US Dollar (USD) could have a hard time preserving its strength in case policymakers deliver dovish remarks.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic both argued on Tuesday that the policy was restrictive enough to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Bostic said that there was no need for one more rate hike and Daly noted that the recent increase in US yield could be seen as the equivalent of another rate increase.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.51%
|-0.64%
|-0.58%
|-0.94%
|-0.30%
|-1.05%
|-0.61%
|EUR
|0.49%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.50%
|0.21%
|-0.47%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|0.60%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.38%
|0.30%
|-0.40%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.56%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.37%
|0.26%
|-0.45%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.93%
|0.47%
|0.34%
|0.40%
|0.64%
|-0.06%
|0.42%
|JPY
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.27%
|-0.26%
|-0.69%
|-0.72%
|-0.30%
|NZD
|1.03%
|0.53%
|0.40%
|0.46%
|0.06%
|0.71%
|0.40%
|CHF
|0.62%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.37%
|0.29%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
On a hawkish note, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the policy rate may need to rise further and stay restrictive for some time to return inflation to the Fed's target, citing healthy spending activity and tight labor market conditions. This last comment seems to be helping the USD hold its ground.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day, suggesting that investors remain reluctant to bet on an extended risk rally.
In the second half of the day, Atlanta Fed's Bostic and Fed Governor Christopher Waller will be delivering speeches. Bostic has made it clear that he wants the Fed to keep the policy rate steady. Hence, his remarks are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The last time Waller spoke, he said that he needed to see more data to say that the Fed was done raising rates. In case Waller notes that there is no need for additional tightening, the USD could continue to weaken against its rivals.
The US economic docket will also feature the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD holds above the ascending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 60, reflecting the bullish bias. On the upside, 1.2300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as key support. If the pair manages to rise above that level and stabilize there, it could target 1.2350 (static level) and 1.2380, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located.
On the downside, interim support is located at 1.2250 (20-period SMA, ascending trend line) before 1.2200 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.2175 (50-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.