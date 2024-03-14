GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds above key level as focus shifts to US data

GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday.

The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights sellers' hesitancy.

Markets await producer inflation and Retail Sales data from the US.

Following a two-day decline, GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase and closed the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The pair holds slightly above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

In the absence of fundamental drivers, GBP/USD failed to gather directional momentum midweek. While rising US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals, the neutral risk mood helped the pair limit its losses.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.36% -0.10% 0.08% 0.75% 0.31% 0.26% EUR -0.04% 0.32% -0.15% 0.03% 0.71% 0.28% 0.22% GBP -0.37% -0.32% -0.47% -0.29% 0.40% -0.05% -0.09% CAD 0.11% 0.12% 0.45% 0.17% 0.84% 0.40% 0.36% AUD -0.08% -0.04% 0.28% -0.19% 0.68% 0.24% 0.17% JPY -0.75% -0.75% -0.15% -0.87% -0.68% -0.47% -0.50% NZD -0.31% -0.27% 0.05% -0.42% -0.24% 0.44% -0.05% CHF -0.27% -0.23% 0.10% -0.37% -0.19% 0.47% 0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Census Bureau will release Retail Sales data for February later in the session. Investors expect Retail Sales to rise 0.8% following January's 0.8% decline. A print weaker than analysts' estimate could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction.

Investors will also pay close attention to the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures as well. The Core PPI is forecast to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis, down from the 0.5% increase recorded in January. In case this reading comes in above the market expectation, it could be seen as a USD-positive development.

The US economic docket will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. It might be difficult to navigate through the US data releases in the second half of the day. The action in Wall Street and bond markets, however, could help the USD find direction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD holds above 1.2800, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel meets the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. As long as this level stays intact as support, buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend) could be seen as next bullish targets.

On the downside, first support aligns at 1.2770 (50-period SMA) before 1.2750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel).